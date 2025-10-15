Britney Spears Fires Back at All Those Horrible Kevin Federline Allegations

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Britney Spears has something to say.

As you may have read about, the singer’s ex-husband Kevin Federline has a new book coming out — and it dedicates many passages to the quasi star’s relationship with Spears.

At one point, Federline claims Britney watched her sons sleep — with a knife in her hand.

At another point, Federline claims Britney cheated on him. With a woman.

(Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect)

In response to these allegations, a representative for Spears spoke to People Magazine this week and said the following:

“With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin.

“All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir [The Woman in Me].”

It does seem worth noting that there’s not really a denial anywhere in this statement.

Spears and Federline got married in 2004, and welcomed sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, before their divorce was finalized in 2007.

Musicians Britney Spears and Kevin Federline arrive at the 2006 Grammy Nominees party with Kanye West, hosted By Verizon Wireless and Rolling Stone Magazine at the Avalon Hollywood, on February 6, 2005. (Photo Credit: Matthew Simmons/Getty Images for Rolling Stone)

In his new memoir, Federline sais that these boys once came to him with concerns regarding their pop star mom… and did not want to spend time at her house as teenagers.

“They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ’Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand,” Federline reportedly wrote in his book, according to The New York Times. “Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation.”

Yikes, huh? If true.

Elsewhere in his book, Federline seems worried that his ex may take her own life someday, saying he believes her situation is “racing toward something irreversible” and adding:

“It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s OK. From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour. Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces.”

(Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Spears has sparked endless criticism and concern for years now due to mysterious, creepy and disturbing Instagram videos.

She posts them a lot.

For his part, Federline responded to Britney’s above response by stating to Us Weekly on October 15:

“Money’s not the root of this thing. I feel like, if she has the right to tell her story, why don’t I?”

Indeed, Spears released her own memoir, The Woman in Me, in 2023.

In it, Spears wrote that Federline “took my world away from me” during their custody battle, claiming: “He knocked the breath out of me. And my family did not hold me.”

Federline’s book comes out on October 21.

He claims in various sections that Spears called Justin Timberlake the night before their wedding… mixed wine and prescription medication while pregnant … and snorted cocaine when she was still breast-feeding their two sons.

“All I really want is for her to be able to have a wonderful relationship with her children,” he told Us Weekly. “I want her to be happy, healthy and all of the things. I want nothing but greatness for her.”