Kevin Federline Says Britney Spears Watched Kids Sleep With Knife In Her Hand, Warns …

Kevin Federline is sounding the alarm about his ex-wife’s mental health.

And he’s gone so far as to claim that Britney Spears’ behavior has led him to fear for the safety of their two sons.

Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, has a new memoir on the way, and the excerpts we’re seeing so far do not portray Britney in a very flattering light.

Singer Kevin Federline

Kevin accuses Britney of brandishing weapons near their sons

The book, titled You Thought You Knew, won’t hit stores until next week.

But an excerpt published today by the New York Times is already generating controversy on social media.

The most shocking passages have to do with Britney’s mental health issues and her alleged behavior toward her sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.

“They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ‘Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand,” Federline writes, adding:

Musician Britney Spears and husband Kevin Federline

“Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation.”

That incident occurred when the kids were much younger, but Federline says his concerns are as strong as ever, as he believes that Spears’ mental health has deteriorated in the years since her conservatorship came to an end.

Federline says Spears’ situation has gotten worse in recent years

“The truth is, this situation with Britney feels like it’s racing toward something irreversible. It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s OK,” he writes.

Musicians Britney Spears and Kevin Federline

“From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour. Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces.”

Spears’ social media content has often created concern among fans in recent years. But for the most part, those concerns have been for Britney’s well-being, not for the people around her.

Federline and his sons relocated to Hawaii in 2023, and for a time, Britney’s contact with the boys was minimal.

These days, she appears to be on better terms with Sean and Jayden, but clearly, their father is uncomfortable with the situation.

We won’t know the whole story until Kevin’s book is released, but we’d guess that Britney’s legal team is ready to take action at a moment’s notice.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.