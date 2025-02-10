Chrissy Teigen Mom-Shamed for Bath Photo With Kids

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Chrissy Teigen is in hot water. Hot, coconut-scented water.

As a model, Chrissy is no stranger to giving fans an eyeful. She knows how to turn heads.

But the mother of four’s recent photos is receiving some backlash. And it’s related to her kids.

Some are mom-shaming Chrissy Teigen for sharing a photo of herself in a bath with her young kids. And some are saying that the bath itself is a problem.

Chrissy Teigen attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Why are mom-shamers mad at Chrissy Teigen?

On Saturday, February 8, Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram to share a series of photos.

“BAHHHHHHHHHHH,” she penned as the caption for the photodump.

One of the photos — the first, and the most noticeable — was a pic of Chrissy in the tub. With her are 6-year-old son Miles, 2-year-old daughter Esti, and 1-year-old son Wren.

In the replies, commenters by and large ignored other photos — featuring mirror selfies, pics around the house, snaps of 8-year-old Luna, and more. Instead, many focused upon bathtime.

First and foremost, some jokingly called her out for being “always in dirty bathwater.” That is a callback to Chrissy Teigen’s 2024 body makeup removal — and is, perhaps, an affectionate roast.

Chrissy explained: “It’s a coconut milk bath for sensitive skin but go off!”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Should Chrissy Teigen be sharing family bath photos?

Many more replies, however, were about the presence of her children in the bath photo — and in the bath itself.

Replies accused the photo of being “weird” and “creepy.”

Others condemned Chrissy Teigen for not respecting the “privacy” of her children. That is a hot topic when it comes to celebrity kids, as everyday household photos of their childhoods are viewed by thousands or millions.

However, fans of Chrissy Teigen weighed in when the public figure herself did not.

“Just waiting on the Karen’s [sic] to rip you a new one for doing something every mom has done,” one replied.

Another reasonably predicted: “These kids have a better relationship with their parents than any of you mom shaming her. lol.”

Chrissy Teigen attends the InStyle Imagemaker Awards at Private Residence on October 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Do the mom-shamers have a point?

It’s extremely normal for parents to bathe with their young children. And we don’t think that any of the mom-shamers sincerely believe that there’s something sinister about this bath.

(Well, most of them. Memorably, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were targets of QAnon conspiracy theories several years ago, during that pathological conspiracy theory’s height)

The question about the photos is reasonable. While the bath photo is not any more “private” than a pic of a kid at the beach, that is part of a broader conversation about famous families and the rights of children.