Britney Spears' Child Support Payments to Continue After Sons Turn 18: Here's Why

Britney Spears’ child support hasn’t changed, even with Jayden James’ 18th birthday.

Things have been complex for Britney Spears and her sons. Perhaps, given her fame and the conservatorship, awkwardness and tensions were inevitable.

Everyone hopes for a reconciliation. But, in these most recent years, both Jayden James and Sean Preston Federline have been with their dad.

Britney Spears’ child support payments have made headlines. Even with both boys being 18, they’re still happening. Why?

Britney Spears’ child support payments have not come to an end

On September 14, 2023, Sean Preston Federline turned 18 years old.

Then, on Thursday, September 12, 2024, Jayden James Federline turned 18. (Yes, just days before his older brother turns 19)

It’s a reminder of the alarmingly short time between Britney’s pregnancies with the boys. Doctors recommend a much longer time for any birthing person to recover. But it also heralds something else.

For years, Britney Spears has paid tens of thousands of dollars per month to her ex, Kevin Federline. Whey? As child support for their two children.

Child support is a vital mechanism. It not only ensures that children remain fed and clothed in either parent’s home, but that they can have a relatively cohesive lifestyle. They can have a decent bedroom at either house and don’t have to spend time with one parent avoiding friends because they’re “poor on weekends.”

Many of Britney’s fans have bristled at Kevin Federline over the child support. There is a widespread perception that he benefits from these sizable financial payments. And yet … she’s still making out monthly checks to her ex.

Why is Britney Spears still paying child support?

TMZ reports that Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s child support order, dating back to their divorce, say that child support payments end when Jayden James turns 18 … or when he graduates from high school.

The provision specifies that the payments end with whichever milestone comes later.

This is a very sensible detail. Many people turn 18 while still attending high school. That does not mean that they should stop having parental care provided for them that they would receive if their parents had not divorced.

Notably, Jayden James will be graduating early. He graduates in November. That’s great news for him, though one could make jokes about Kevin having mixed feelings. He has only two more months of child support payments.

He will graduate in November from his school, which is in Hawaii. With Britney’s consent, Sean Preston and Jayden James moved with their dad to Hawaii while they were both still in high school.

The court had ordered Britney to pay $20,000 per month in child support. As of 2018, she was paying $40,000 per month. That lasted until August, when the payments reduced to $20,000 again.

Fans have a message for Kevin Federline

Drawing upon the perception that Britney Spears’ ex has used impregnating her as a substitute for gainful employment for the bulk of the past two decades, many wonder how Kevin Federline will cope.

In fact, a number of Britney’s fans mocked him. They streamed “Work Bitch,” one of Britney’s many hits. The 2013 single details how one must extend effort, not to live and make ends meet, but to live a high end lifestyle.

We’re sure that Britney is happy to provide for her sons, whom she loves. But it seems that November will be the last time that Kevin Federline receives a massive check from her.