Farrah Abraham Gives Daughter Sophia Permanent Fangs, Gets Mom-Shamed by ‘Teen …

Farrah Abraham is not a regular mom. She wants you to know that she’s a cool mom.

Just weeks ago, Sophia Abraham received large tattoos with her controversial mom’s blessing.

Contrary to most people’s expectations, she does seem to be one of the better mothers from Teen Mom. (With competition like Jenelle and Amber, that’s not so difficult)

This time, she’s let Sophia get expensive, semi-permanent vampire fangs. Did Farrah go too far?

Farrah Abraham and Sophia Abraham chat with fans in 2022. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Sophia Abraham has a spooky new smile!

On Friday, October 17, Farrah’s 16-year-old daughter Sophia Abraham took to Instagram to show off her new look.

In a series of posts, the teen Teen Mom scion revealed her visit to a Las Vegas dentist who modified her teeth.

She is truly living the dream of many 16-year-olds (and no small number of adults).

Dr. Tom Lawler of the Vegas Smile Suite crafted her dental modifications to give her long-term vampire fangs.

This could be her spooky smile for the next decade — or longer!

Some of Farrah and Sophia’s followers were speculating that these new vampire fangs are simple glue-ons for Halloween.

That would be a great choice for Halloween. And the fangs absolutely match the spirit of the season.

However, like the 12-foot skeleton yard decorations that are deeply beloved online and in real life, this can be a source of joy for Sophia throughout the year.

The timing probably isn’t a coincidence, though — it’s perfect for October.

Additionally, the fangs are subtle enough that there are plenty of real people with canines this same size and shape.

During a radio interview, Farrah Abraham shared some unorthodox ideas. (Image Credit: YouTube)

As you can imagine, Farrah is getting an earful from the internet

As you can imagine, Farrah Abraham received a flurry of negative feedback over Sophia’s new fangs.

“This is absolutely CRAZY!!! I cannot believe you allow your MINOR child to make these permanent decisions!” expressed one commenter. “It’s disturbing. Great job mom!!!”

Another commented: “This is getting out of hand. She’s only 16.”

An Instagram denizen speculated: “I think she uses her daughter to get attention and that kid is gonna pay the price.”

In a more practical tone, another asked: “I’m all about self expression, but what happens when it’s time to get a job?”

Not every reply came from a critic, however.

“She’s happy, safe, and healthy… that’s a lot more than some of you guys can say for your own kids….” one commenter pointed out.

“Okay but how much easier is it to eat food? They’re cute!” praised another reply.

“Sophie you’re the coolest chick around,” wrote another. “Always be you girly.”

And a practical commenter pointed out: “I guess it’s ok to do this when you don’t have to worry about sitting in an interview for a job.”

In June of 2025, Farrah Abraham appeared as a podcast guest to discuss her favorite topics. (Image Credit: YouTube)

So, how bad is it?

You don’t have to contrast Farrah Abraham with notorious mothers like Jenelle Evans and Amber Portwood to reason that this … doesn’t seem like that big of a deal.

If something went wrong — for example, if Sophia has long-term enamel damage from this — that would be one thing. But unless something is awry, this seems fine?

It’s a cool look. It’s not a super dramatic alteration.

And when you contrast it with some aspects of routine dentistry (anyone else receive unwanted dental contouring from an orthodontist when you got your braces off as a kid?), a consensual procedure sounds great.

There are so so so many things for which Farrah deserves unrelenting criticism. She is not a good person and at least some of that is a choice.

But letting Sophia have slightly cooler teeth? That seems like a good thing.