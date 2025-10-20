Wendy Osefo Cites God in First Statement Since Fraud Arrest

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Wendy Osefo has broken her silence.

Late on October 19, The Real Housewives of Potomac star jumped on Instagram and addressed her recent arrest.

The Bravo personality doesn’t exactly sound remorseful, either.

Wendy Osefo attends The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy on January 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One)

“And through it all, GOD remains faithful,” Osefo wrote.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers for myself and most importantly my family during this time. We are forever grateful .Tune into @bravotv tonight for a new episode of #RHOP.”

Always promoting. You almost need to admire that.

Wendy and her husband Eddie were booked in Westminster on Thursday, October 9.

They are facing 16 charges, seven of which are felonies related to alleged false/misleading info fraud in excess of $300, the Westminster Police Department (WPD) previously confirmed to various outlets.

The spouses claimed designer bags and jewelry were missing from their bedroom during a reported burglary in Jamaica in April 2024.

HOWEVER, Wendy was then seen wearing one of the diamond rings in a later social media post, authorities have said.

Among other charges, the couple was indicted on insurance fraud, conspiracy insurance fraud and making false statements to police officers.

Eddie Osefo and Wendy Osefo attend the Top Boy Season 3 Wrap Tastemaker Dinner at Cathedral and Little Sister on September 7, 2023 in New York City. (Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

“Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Edward Osefo, are back home safely with their family and in good spirits,” a rep for the pair said last week.

“They are grateful for the outpouring of concern and support from friends, fans, and colleagues. The Osefos, alongside their legal team, look forward to their day in court. At this time, they respectfully ask for privacy as they focus on their family and the legal process ahead.”

In the prosecution’s bail recommendation documents obtained by celebrity gossip site TMZ, prosecutors allege the couple claimed a $450,000 personal property loss via an insurance company.

Wendy Osefo attends the DIRECTV Plot Twist Featuring Bravo at The Perch on August 12, 2025 in New York City. (Getty)

Wendy joined this franchise in season 5; and she is slated to appear in Bravo’s new series, Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition. We’ll have to wait and see if her episodes make it to air.

The reality star and Eddie — who share kids Karter, 12, Kruz, 10, and Kamrynn, 6 — celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in August.

Osefo isn’t the first member of the Potomac cast to be faced with legal challenges.

Original cast member Karen Huger was arrested in March 2024 for driving under the influence, which she denied all throughout Season 9 of the show.

She was then convicted in December 2024, and sentenced to up to two years in prison, although Huger was released on September 2 after serving a six-month sentence.