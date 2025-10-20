Kathryn Dennis Released from Jail WAY Early After Complaining to Judge About Sentence

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Early this month, Kathryn Dennis was jailed to serve her DUI sentence.

The fallen Southern Charm star was supposed to remain behind bars until early November.

Instead, she is already out.

How did Kathryn’s three-car collision DUI arrest result in only 11 days behind bars?

Beware! Kathryn Dennis is free!

In May of 2024, Kathryn Dennis had a somewhat viral meltdown amidst her arrest.

Following her involvement in a three-car collision, police identified the former Bravolebrity as the one who rear-ended the car in front of her at a stop light.

That car went on to hit the car in front of it.

Authorities at the scene determined that Kathryn seemed to be intoxicated, due to a scent of alcohol and alleged “glossy eyes.” The empty liquor bottles (plural) in her vehicle didn’t help.

So, early this month, she began serving what was once going to be a 30-day jail sentence.

According to Us Weekly, Kathryn filed a motion on October 6 — around the time that most folks were first learning of her sentence.

In the motion, she essentially begged the judge to “reconsider” her sentence.

These sorts of motions are not uncommon. Believe it or not, most people behind bars would like to get out earlier.

However, it seems that Kathryn’s motion worked. Like, she asked to be let out early and the judge assented?

Anyway, this meant that she got out of jail after only 11 days. That’s not a fun week-and-a-half, but it’s better than a full month. She won’t even miss Halloween!

How did she manage to weasel out of her full sentence?

Kathryn Dennis left the Berkeley County Hill-Finklea Detention Center in South Carolina early based upon three separate claims.

Her attorney argued that “the vast majority of [DUI]/open container cases are sentenced to pay a fine or minimal jail time.”

Meanwhile, Kathryn was “sentenced to the maximum” which made her an outlier.

The judge also allegedly claimed that the fallen Bravolebrity “should have been charged with felony [DUI].”

Kathryn’s attorney argued that this was “without … a factual basis to make such a statement.”

Additionally, Kathryn’s attorney complained that “[the judge] and her child could have been on the road at the same time and location” of the 2024 collision.

It seems that this felt personal and emotional.

Remarks like these are not entirely uncommon from judges. They will point out a personal example of how someone’s irresponsible or reckless behavior put others at risk.

However, Kathryn’s filing griped that the judge’s comments were made “out of the passion of the moment rather than as a factual basis for the sentence.”

Apparently, these three arguments worked. Or maybe the judge was just sick of hearing from her.

This isn’t over

One of the drivers from the three-vehicle crash is suing Kathryn Dennis. So that’s going to be another financial mess for her — or, at least, a legal headache.

Additionally, DUIs result in a fairly infamous series of legal hurdles and fees.

We don’t know when Kathryn will be back on the road. And, to be blunt, many familiar with her troubling history feel that others have a right to know.

In the mean time, she can certainly avail herself of rideshare services in order to travel from place to place without doing the driving herself.

If Kathryn (and others with DUI arrests) would make use of these services to begin with, they could avoid a whole mess of trouble. Also, they could avoid needlessly endangering others.