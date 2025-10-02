Farrah Abraham BLASTS ‘Horrible Mom’ Jenelle Evans, Reignites Vicious Feud

Remember when Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans quashed their feud?
The two wildly unpopular Teen Mom alums are back!
As in, back at each other’s throats.
Jenelle has done a lot of unforgivable things. One of them is making the world side with Farrah.
Farrah Abraham has very relatable takes on Jenelle Evans
The alleged truce between Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans lasted all of four months.
On Wednesday, Farrah responded to a two-year-old TikTok clip about Jace Evans (who deserves so much better).
Clearly not realizing that the video was from 2023, Farrah announced to followers that she was blocking Jenelle.
“It is so sad that a woman who has been given so much more money than any other parent, mom,” Farrah griped in her usual style.
She continued to describe Jenelle as someone “who’s been a drug addict, a felon, anything.”
Farrah very accurately accused:
“She takes no accountability and takes no care in helping her kid.”
‘I can only imagine what Jenelle Evans has covered up’
“When I was with Jenelle in Las Vegas,” Farrah Abraham said of her brief reconciliation with Jenelle Evans this past spring, “she was claiming [Jace] had a defiant disorder.”
She continued: “I said, ‘No, he has ADHD. You’re not taking care of his ADHD right.’”
While various forms of defiance and “acting out” can be common among children who have experienced violent abuse and other traumas, the ADHD diagnosis could also be possible.
Sometimes, multiple things are true.
“I can only imagine what Jenelle Evans has covered up of child abuse, of allowing non-mental help,” Farrah commented.
Most Teen Mom fans can all too easily imagine. Jenelle’s failures and those of her evil ex-husband are no secret.
“She does not actually care to give mental help [to] her kid,” Farrah said accurately.
“She is a horrible mom. Look at the record.”
Then, Jenelle called Farrah
We know that Jenelle Evans called Farrah Abraham because the latter posted the voicemail to her TikTok.
“Jenelle is the mom who kept having kids to stay on TV and now she doesn’t care to take care of them or if CPS takes them,” she accused.
Farrah sagely added: “That’s a[n] evil mom and that’s what needs to go get mental help and a real job. Take accountability.”
“You had to be a f–king bitch once again,” Jenelle ranted, ever-classily.
“This is why no one can get along with you,” she continued. “It’s sad. It really is.”
Jenelle added sarcastically: “But, positive vibes to you. Hope you’re doing great. Hope Sophia isn’t roasting you!”
‘You have failed as a mom’
“CPS should give her children to a family that can bring stability,” Farrah Abraham opined about Jenelle Evans. “If a home is not a place of peace and safety then you have failed as a mom.”
She also asked: “Why would I talk to a mother who doesn’t care for her own son? I’m sorry you’re a mentally ill narcissistic abuser.”
Farrah went on: “[You’re] disturbing. Get some intensive mental health.
Stop trying to control other people because you have no control in your personal life.”
“Acting like a victim when she lied about Jace getting choked and abusing her kids,” Farrah lamented.
“Bringing up my daughter’s name,” she added, “who has nothing to do with abusing her kids or shooting her kids’ dog dead.”
With chilling accuracy, Farrah blasted Jenelle: “You’re out of your mind!”