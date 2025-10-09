Farrah Abraham Reveals Sophia Got Her First Tattoo!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Farrah Abraham and 16-year-old Sophia have some big news to share.

No, it’s not that news. Even if they do start by trolling fans into thinking that it’s a pregnancy announcement.

Though the former Teen Mom villain is a fan of embarrassing her daughter, hey, at least she’s better than Jenelle Evans. Right?

Sophia now has a massive abdominal tattoo. And responses are … mixed.

Farrah Abraham and Sophia Abraham chat with fans in 2022. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Sophia and Farrah Abraham have something to show you!

Just in time for Halloween season, 16-year-old Sophia Abraham has gotten a spooky new tattoo, which Farrah is showing off for the world to see.

As you can see in the Instagram post below, the teen is sporting three massive bats on each side of her abdomen.

As the video begins, Farrah and Sophia’s body language and words are all intended to mislead the viewer, however.

“I have a surprise for you guys,” the text reads.

Meanwhile, Sophia is cupping her abdomen — as one would for a pregnancy announcement. Or, in this case, for a fake-out.

At this point, Sophia lifts her shirt to bare her midriff.

This move unveils her batty new ink.

“I got my first tattoo!” the caption announces across the screen.

It’s very clear that these bats are fresh. Sophia’s skin is still healing.

But they already look great. It’s a simple, tasteful design. And, most importantly of all, it’s not a baby bump. Good for her!

During a radio interview, Farrah Abraham shared some unorthodox ideas. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Is 16 too young for a tattoo?

Obviously, commenters are collectively feeling relief that Sophia Abraham is not pregnant as a teen like Farrah was.

Similarly, Farrah has to be glad about this, too. She only turned 34 this past spring.

“34 And Grandma” is not the name of a real show and should never be. Though if MTV doesn’t make one soon, we fear that TLC will churn out a horror anthology by that same name.

Notably, this is not a tasteless pregnancy prank. Sophia didn’t announce a pregnancy only for it to be a joke.

Instead, it was a simple and brief misdirect before showing off her sick tattoos.

Even in 2025, people are still having sit-down interviews with Farrah Abraham. (Image Credit: YouTube)

However, and this will not shock you, there are folks in the replies condemning Sophia’s first tattoo due to her age.

“Big permanent tattoo as a minor? No regerrerrrrts,” mocked one commenter. This is a reference to an infamously misspelled “no regrets” tattoo.

“Girl … Be her mother not her friend,” urged another. This is common advice — sometimes sage, sometimes not.

“This is so heartbreaking,” lamented another Instagrem denizen. “Why doesn’t Mom understand her daughter is screaming for help?”

That last commenter seems to believe that Sophia’s self-expression is a sign of distress. This is not usually the case.

Want to hear Farrah Abraham confess on this ‘Ex On The Beach’ scene? No? (Image Credit: MTV)

Some people are cheering them on

“I love how she’s literally completely opposite from you and you don’t treat her any different because of it,” praised another commenter.

And another raved: “I honestly love Farrah for Accepting her daughter for exactly who she wants to be. And supporting her 100%.”

It’s true that Farrah is far from the worst Teen Mom. Even though she is a terrible person in other avenues.

“Shes trolling y’all lol that’s not real,” suggested another. It is unclear why this person believes this, but … maybe?

Do people sometimes regret tattoos? Absolutely. But there are much worse, more permanent things that can happen to teens. We think that the bats look great, to be honest.