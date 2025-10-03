Christina Haack: Tarek El Moussa Got Josh Hall Fired From ‘The Flip Off’ …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Christina Haack is opening up about filming a show and divorcing a co-star all at once.

For the first time, Christina described Josh’s meltdown that should, in hindsight, have been the end of things.

As we know, the two married, and were all set to film The Flip Off together.

When they broke up, she was not the one who booted Josh from the HGTV series. That was her (other) ex-husband.

Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa, and Heather Rae El Moussa appear on a promo for The Flip Off on HGTV. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Sometimes, it takes an ex-husband to counter an ex-husband

During new interview with People, Christina Haack revealed that ex-husband Tarek El Moussa was instrumental in purging The Flip Off of more recent ex Josh Hall.

In July of 2024, Christina and Josh ended their marriage with a bitter fight.

Now, she’s sharing that she called ex-husband Tarek to tell him that she felt “worried” and “uncomfortable” around Josh.

Given how viewers saw Josh treat Christina on The Flip Off, that is no surprise.

Tarek then advised Christina to “leave.” And, from there, she says that he took matters into his own hands.

Addressing the confessional camera on ‘The Flip Off,’ Christina Haack discusses her miscalculations. (Image Credit: HGTV)

The Flip Off had only just begun filming. Josh was, at first, part of the cast — albeit the least interesting of the bunch.

“Tarek told our attorney and told the network for me that Josh would no longer be a part of the show,” Christina shared.

“In all honesty, I didn’t want to film the show with Josh,” she admitted.

“The network knew I didn’t want to,” Christina added. “I had even told Tarek I didn’t want to.”

She recaled: “And he had joked and said — well, I don’t know if he was joking — but said, ‘Whatever. You guys are just going to split up in Episode 2 and then the show will go on and everything will be fine.”

On ‘The Flip Off,’ Christina Haack voices the feeling that her most recent ex is hoping to ‘retire’ off of her after their marriage, which spanned less than three years. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Christina Haack and Josh Hall hadn’t been happy for a while

“[Josh and I] hadn’t been getting along in a long time,” Christina Haack then acknowledged.

“And I’m not talking about weeks,” she specified. “I’m talking years.”

(Many relationships have periods of unhappiness or disagreement — but years of unhappiness in still-recent marriage? That’s not good!)

“There’s a lot of red flags that I ignored, and that could be a whole memoir that I don’t need to get into,” Christina acknowledged.

“But, we were not getting along and there’s a lot of insecurity on his side,” she summarized.

A smiling Christina Haack looks very cozy beside Josh Hall on Christina In The Country Season 2, Episode 1. (Image Credit: HGTV)

“He made filming very uncomfortable for me, very hard. It was not fun,” Christina lamented.

“I think the filming made things worse and [sped] things up that already were going really bad,” she assessed.

Overall, she’s so glad that the show booted Josh so early.

“The show would have been horrible if he had stayed on,” Christina said bluntly.

She described: “It would have been awkward; there wouldn’t have been any funny moments. There wouldn’t have been any of those real scenes.”

On ‘The Flip Off,’ Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa, and Heather Rae El Moussa enjoy a friendly conversation even though they are supposed to be reality TV rivals. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Insecure dudes should probably not marry successful partners, generally speaking

According to Christina Haack: “I feel like I would have had to dim my personality” in order to soothe Josh’s ego.

She explained that it would have either been that “or I would get home and he would ignore me for three days.”

Folks, the silent treatment is not an appropriate way of communication. It is the opposite of communication.

“I couldn’t be myself, and that’s a really strange feeling to have,” Christina described.

“Especially when you’ve been on TV for 15 years, and it’s your show,” she noted. “And you’re the reason people are watching on your side, and you’re not allowed to be yourself.”

Christina admitted: “It’s a strange lesson to learn, especially as a 40-year-old woman.”