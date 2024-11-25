Is Christina Haack & Josh Hall Divorce Still On?!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christina Haack’s divorce from Josh Hall is still on, despite a wild new development in the narrative.

As her ugly divorce battle with ex-husband Josh Hall continues, aspects of Christina’s life are on hold.

We previously reported on how Christina’s property is a topic of contention. Though she is the sole owner of a house in Tennessee, Josh asked the court to keep her from selling it so that he can continue living there.

She’s taken the luxurious home off of the market. Is this a big win for Josh?

Yes, Josh Hall and Christina Haack’s divorce is still on

Recently, HGTV viewers saw Christina Haack looking so cozy with ex-husband Josh Hall on Christina In The Country.

However, the Season 2 premiere — like all reality television — filmed many months before it aired. As we reported, their marital bliss on screen does not reflect the current reality.

If you need any more evidence that Josh and Christina’s divorce is still ongoing, take a look at their house situation.

A while back, Christina purchased a large, modern farmhouse in Tennessee. The house is on a sprawling property and has six bedroom, six bathrooms, and a lot of privacy.

Christina purchased it in February 2021. She did not marry Josh until October of that year. The two split acrimoniously in July 2024.

The home may boast privacy, but one thing that isn’t private is home sale listings. Life & Style reports that Christina’s house is off the market.

What’s up with Christina Haack’s house?

On October 4, Christina announced that she was selling the house that she owns in Franklin, Tennessee. She placed it on the market, looking for buyers.

Just five days later, Josh asked the court to enjoin his estranged ex from selling the property.

He cited two reasons. First, because he has apparently been living there. Second, because he allegedly has an “appreciation interest” in the property. Josh claims that he made mortgage payments on the property during their marriage.

There is a bit of he-said, she-said about what they had previously discussed regarding the home.

To hear Josh tell it, he believed that he could continue living in the house when no one is renting it. According to Christina, however, says that she gave him ample notice that she would be selling the home.

Furthermore, Christina alleges that Josh primarily lives with his mother.

Is the home sale a big deal?

When Christina placed the house for sale amidst her divorce from Josh, she listed the house for $4.5 million.

While she’s not hurting for money (remember, her reality career continues even without Josh in the picture), that’s a lot of money on a property that’s in limbo.

Perhaps Christina will be able to sell the house when the divorce is over. Or maybe she and Josh have already reached an out-of-court arrangement. A bitter divorce like this could stretch on for a long time. They’ll both have to decide if that’s what they really want.