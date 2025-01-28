Christina Haack Relieved Josh Hall is Off ‘The Flip Off’ After Split: Now No …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christina Haack prefers filming without Josh Hall, thank you very much.

Even now that viewers have witnessed Christina and Josh’s ugly fights for themselves, the The Flip Off star’s ex continues to claim that their conflicts were “manufactured.”

Well, their divorce is real enough. And so, Christina says, were their fights.

She now says that filming is so much easier without Josh in the picture.

Heather Rae El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa, and Christina Haack appear side by side by side on The Jennifer Hudson Show. (Image Credit: Fox)

Christina Haack is getting honest about filming without Josh Hall

On Tuesday, January 28, Christina Haack sat alongside ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa for an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Despite their on-screen chemistry, they are not a throuple. But they are co-stars on HGTV’s The Flip Off.

Originally, Josh Hall — Christina’s estranged husband — was part of the cast. Then the estrangement happened.

So, what’s it like filming The Flip Off, a competition, when she’s flying solo and facing off against a team of Tarek and Heather?

“It’s so much easier without somebody else bothering me,” Christina admitted.

“I mean,” she clarified, “I don’t have to ask approval from anyone, no one’s, like, weighing me down.”

Josh Hall appears in this sneak peek clip of The Flip Off, though it seems to show the final moments of his marriage. (Image Credit: HGTV)

According to Christina Haack, filming without Josh Hall is ‘an advantage’

When the host asked if she felt that she has any new disadvantages, Christina doubled down: “No, I think I have an advantage.”

Christina Haack and Josh Hall broke up in the summer of 2024 — just two months after HGTV announced The Flip Off.

After that, she continued to film for the series without her. While he appears in the premiere on Wednesday, 29, Josh is not expected to show up in most of the series. In fact, it appears that editors scrubbed him from most promotional material.

During the first teaser trailer for The Flip Off, star Christina Haack tells her ex-husband that she has just officially split with her most recent husband. (Image Credit: HGTV)

As we reported earlier this year, the first teaser trailer for The Flip Off featured Josh seemingly being very hostile towards Christina. We then see her seemingly telling her ex-husband Tarek about it after he recognizes that something is wrong.

Josh has since characterized the on-screen drama as somehow false or manufactured.

However, Christina says that this is far from the truth. She has even shared with fans and followers that she had cried after filming with Josh, affirming that she deserves “better” than her most recent ex.

In a sneak peek clip of The Flip Off, Christina Haack sits in silence while her erstwhile husband seems to berate her. (Image Credit: HGTV)

The exes won’t be filming together anytime soon

Christina has also added that Josh was “rude” to her and that it was “all natural” and not at the behest of producers.

Unless HGTV somehow gets to send their cameras into divorce court, it’s likely safe to say that Christina Haack and Josh Hall won’t be appearing on screen side by side. Not soon. And maybe not ever.

Except, of course, in the The Flip Off footage that they filmed before their split. It doesn’t sound like their divorce is going to be very mysterious to anyone who watches the show.