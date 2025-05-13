Zach Bryan Spotted With Black Eye Amid Feud With Singer John Moreland: What’s Going …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Once again, Zach Bryan is making tabloid headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Yes, just as the dust was beginning to settle following Bryan’s messy breakup from Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia, the country star now finds himself embroiled in another very public feud.

This one has to do with Bryan’s music and a surprising allegation from a former collaborator.

Zach Bryan performs during the Quittin Time tour at Nissan Stadium on June 29, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

(Photo by Keith Griner/Getty Images)

Zach Bryan cashes in

Obviously, Bryan has enjoyed a tremendous amount of success in the first years of his career. And now, at 29 years of age, he’s reportedly on the verge of selling his music catalogue for the whopping sum of $350 million.

It’s a common move these days, as modern musicians have access to fewer revenue streams than in years past.

But while reports of Bryan’s deal were not surprising, they attracted some harsh criticism from fellow country crooner John Moreland.

“$350M is a lot to pay for the f–kin off-brand version of me. Y’all have a great day,” Moreland wrote on Instagram this week.

Moreland is a beloved artist who met Bryan when they collaborated on the song “Memphis; The Blues” from Bryan’s 2024 album, Great American Bar Scene. Apparently, they didn’t hit it off — more on that later.

Zach Bryan attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“Yooo just saw this from an artist I’ve always respected and supported,” Bryan posted alongside a screenshot of Moreland’s remarks.

As TMZ reports, Bryan was spotted sporting a black eye while out and about in New York this week. But to be clear, that almost certainly has nothing to do with this feud.

However, the beef has escalated tremendously in the past 24 hours, with Moreland posting multiple Instagram videos in which he calls Bryan a “d-ckhead” and repeatedly says, “I don’t like that person.”

“Oh, guys, the Zachies are coming after me. They’re gonna ruin me. They’re gonna cancel my small-time folk-music career that I’ve had since they were in elementary school,” Moreland sarcastically quipped in his first video.

John Moreland backstage at the Americana Honors & Awards 2016 at Ryman Auditorium on September 21, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Americana Music)

In a second, much longer video, Moreland delved into his history with Bryan, saying (via Variety):

“OK, so I’ll just say one more thing about it and I’m gonna get back to my real life and let y’all have fun on the internet. When I was asked to be on that album, I did not know that dude. Never met him.

“Just a really big artist from where I’m from [Tulsa, Oklahoma], asking me to be on a record. Cool. First time I met him, we recorded the song. Like, didn’t have the greatest impression, but no big deal — whatever, fine.

“Then we record the song. The album comes out like a month later. I had met him once at that point.”

From there, Moreland explained the origins of his distaste for Bryan:

Zach Bryan attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“At this point, I’ve hung out with him five, six times. I don’t like this motherf–ker. Like, am I supposed to be upset? If I was asked to be on the album today, I wouldn’t do it. I don’t want to be on an album with a dude who is a dickhead to my wife and my friends right in front of me every time I see him.

” I don’t want to be on an album with a dude who I’ve heard tell borderline racist jokes more than once. I don’t want to be on an album with a dude who brings a 19-year-old girl in the bar, and then when they tell him she can’t be in there, looks at me like I’m supposed to have his fucking back. I don’t like that person.”

Moreland concluded with a mic drop, quipping:

“ As far as I’m concerned, getting kicked off a Zach Bryan album is way f-cking cooler than being on a Zach Bryan album.”

Bryan has yet to respond to Moreland’s latest jabs. He might just choose to remain silent on this one.

After all, the last thing Zach Bryan needs is another messy feud.