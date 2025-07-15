Brianna LaPaglia Claps Back at ‘Blackout’ Drunk Zach Bryan: ‘I Was …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Following a brief ceasefire, the never-ending war of words between Zach Bryan and Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia is back on.

The exes have both taken to social media to share screenshots of text messages in an effort to “win” the world’s longest breakup.

Historically, country singers have hashed out their relationship drama in song form, but clearly, Zach prefers a more modern approach.

US country musician Zach Bryan and girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

In case you missed it, Bryan and LaPaglia underwent a very messy breakup last year.

She later accused Bryan of engaging in emotional abuse over the course of the relationship, a claim that he has denied.

And now, Zach has posted texts from Brianna, seemingly with the goal of proving that their split was initially amicable.

Zach Bryan posts ‘proof’ of amicable breakup with Brianna LaPaglia

Seemingly without provocation, Bryan shared the messages on his Instagram Stories early on Monday morning.

In the texts, LaPaglia explains that she “still ha[d] love for” Bryan, wished him “the best” and offered up her family members as loved ones to “lean on” (per Page Six).

“I hope one day you can see past all the bulls–t of your life and know I was always in your corner,” she allegedly wrote.

It wasn’t long before LaPaglia took to her own Instagram page to refute Bryan’s version of events.

Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LaPaglia calls out Bryan, says she’s not shocked that he’s ‘blackout’ at 7 am

Brianna started by calling out the seemingly random timing of Zach’s post, writing, “Boy is blackout at 7 am again shocker.”

She then joked about “living rent-free in [Bryan’s] head” and shared her side of the story with screenshots of “his manager texting [her] THEIR OPTIONS FOR AN NDA.”

Yes, LaPaglia previously claimed that Bryan offered her $12 million or a home in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement that would prevent her from talking about their relationship publicly.

In response to Zach’s latest claims, she posted receipts and elaborated on the offer.

Brianna Chickenfry posted this screenshot in her Instagram Stories. (Instagram)

“I have not told ONE lie ever. … I was offered 12.9 million dollars to stay quiet. I was presented options on what I could choose. I chose none because I have morals,” Brianna explained.

“End of story. I’m so sick of this s–t idk why he’s crashing out?” she continued, adding, “I am simply responding to him attacking me. I want nothing to do with this man.”

Addressing those who have demanded that she produce video evidence of Bryan’s alleged abuse, LaPaglia wrote:

“The proof is literally in the pudding I don’t need to relive my trauma for the sake of online entertainment.”

Brianna added, however, that she felt tempted to share evidence of her ex’s misconduct after he recently commented that she was not “sweet” during their relationship.

LaPaglia wrote, “His comment just made me feel very excited to share some videos and stories of him this week on BFFs,” referring to her Barstool Sports podcast.

Needless to say, it sounds like this feud is far from over.