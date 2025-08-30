Taylor Swift Wedding Location: New Zealand Makes a Plea!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Here comes the bride?

Very far away from home?

As you very likely know at this point, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged.

The football star proposed to the musician a couple weeks ago and the couple then revealed their plans to marry just a few days back.

Travis Kelce Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce watch during the first half of the game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Arrowhead Stadium on August 28, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

But now at least one question is surrounding the icons: Where will Kelce and Swift actually get married?

One country has now made its pitch.

“This is our official petition for Pop’s next Royal Wedding to be hosted right here in Aotearoa New Zealand,” the New Zealand tourism board wrote in a Friday, August 29, Instagram caption.

(For the record, Aotearoa is the Māori word for New Zealand.)

The caption continued as follows:

“We think the Swifties would agree, it’s the perfect backdrop for a star-studded ‘I do.’ Are you ready for it?”

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The post featured gorgeous mountain views in Fiordland… a sprawling vineyard in Wānaka… a tree-lined chapel at Ohaupō TreeChurch… and the crystal clear waters of Lake Erskine and Dublin Bay — including photos of actual couples who chose the striking locations to exchange their own vows.

Could Travis and Taylor be next?

Neither celebrity has said a word yet about where they might hold their nuptials.

“A huge congratulations to @taylorswift @killatrav, catch the bouquet ‘💐’ in the comments to manifest your dream wedding down under,” the aforementioned caption concluded.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the men’s final match between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and USA’s Taylor Fritz on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Ever since Swift dropped her Instagram message that confirmed her engagement, fans have marveled over the size of her ring.

Plenty of friends and followers have also passed along their best wishes.

Even President Donald Trump! Sort of!

“I wish them a lot of luck,” Trump said when asked about the couple. “I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy, and she’s a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck.”