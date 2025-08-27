Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Were Secretly Engaged for HOW Long?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

On Tuesday, news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement took the world by storm.

Fans of the couple expressed their delight. Some of her less hinged fans and haters alike had meltdowns.

It was fun all around.

But, to some, it was old news. Because the proposal had already happened, and the engagement remained a secret for weeks.

How long have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce been engaged?

According to a report by Page Six, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement began long before the Tuesday, August 26 announcement.

Their inside source dished that the athlete had proposed to the billionaire singer “a couple of weeks ago.”

The exact date of the proposal remains a secret.

The report also details that members of the Kelce family learned about the engagement long before fans did.

Travis’ family reportedly all felt “happy” and even “thrilled” at the news. For obvious reasons.

It is unlikely that his relatives will spill any secrets.

For now, we can guess that the engagement began some time after Travis’ haircut in late July.

Travis’ dad said as much himself

Notably, Ed Kelce — father of Travis and soon to be father-in-law of Taylor Swift — confirmed the reports that the engagement was weeks old.

In fact, he shared that the proposal took place almost two weeks ago.

“He was going to put it off till this week,” Ed dished.

“I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.”

Ed shared that both he and Scott Swift advised Travis to not delay the proposal, though apparently he had nearly done so.

“And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event,” Ed shared.

“When you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you.”

The proud father also detailed that he knew for months that his son was planning to propose. He gushed that he’s never seen Travis happier.

The internet has been having a normal one

Obviously, with so many horrors going on in the world right now, a lot of people welcome a distraction like a celebrity engagement.

That did not stop some people from having wildly unhinged takes.

There are people unhappy that Taylor’s news came on Women’s Equality Day. Some seem convinced that the marriage will never happen.

The funniest take of all came from well-meaning people who congratulated Taylor on “getting that bag.”

Folks … there is no version of this relationship where Travis is making more than she does. Please be serious.