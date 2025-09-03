Meghan Markle: Ratings For Netflix Show Plummet In Second Season

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Well, the good news is that Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal was renewed, and a second season of her lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, is currently available to stream.

The bad news is that not many people are taking advantage of that availability.

Netflix has a history of being cagey with its viewership data, but the streaming giant has loosened its privacy protocols a bit in recent years.

So while we don’t have the full story yet, the numbers that are currently available do not paint a rosy picture.

Despite criticism from across the pond, Meghan Markle has received praise for her cooking segments in the US. (Image Credit: Netflix)

‘With Love, Meghan’ Season 2 fails to make Netflix charts; Season 1 viewership declines

The first season of With Love made its way onto Netflix’s top ten list — but just barely. The show never rose above tenth place.

And according to a new report from Deadline, the second season has failed to make the charts at all.

Not only that, the outlet reports that the show’s first season turned to lack “long tail appeal.”

In June, Netflix’s semi-annual data dump, the What We Watched report, showed that With Love, Meghan ranked 383rd with 5.3M views.

Deadline describes that as “low for a Netflix original,” which is being generous, frankly.

A woman of many talents, Meghan Markle discusses her recent ventures. (Image Credit: Bloomberg/YouTube)

The outlet points out that Suits ranked higher than Meghan’s latest TV project, despite the fact that the show concluded its run over six years ago.

We’re sure Meghan appreciates that the legal drama has found a new audience.

But no one wants to feel like they’ve peaked. So the news that more people watched Suits in the past six months than With Love probably didn’t go over well in the Markle household.

Again, we won’t know how far the show has fallen until the next What We Watched report drops at the end of the year.

But so far, it’s not looking good.

Sitting down for an interview in August 2025, Meghan Markle had a very clear understanding of her critics. (Image Credit: Bloomberg/YouTube)

Meghan reportedly had high hopes for her lifestyle show

Bear in mind, this was supposed to be Meghan’s big comeback project after several years of declining popularity.

Meghan and Prince Harry’s previous Netflix projects met with mixed results, and there were hopes that this would be a new beginning for the couple.

After all, Meghan has been in the lifestyle game since before she became a royal. Back in her Suits days, she achieved popularity as an influencer with her website the Tig.

Documentaries about the world of professional polo are all well and good, but there was a feeling that with her new show, Meghan was returning to her niche.

It’s unclear yet if With Love will be renewed for a third season.

But Netflix execs probably aren’t loving the narrative that surrounds the show currently.