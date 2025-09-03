Bruce Willis Living in Separate Home; Wife Emma Heming Responds to Backlash

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bruce Willis is not living with his wife.

In light of his frontotemporal dementia, he is living in a separate home — one that meets his needs for daily care.

His wife, Emma Heming, is clapping back against criticism.

Meanwhile, ex-wife Demi Moore is weighing in. Her stance may surprise you.

Actor Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis attend the premiere of “Motherless Brooklyn” during the 57th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on October 11, 2019. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Bruce Willis does not live with the rest of his family

Following Emma Heming Willis’ ABC special with Diane Sawyer, online commenters lashed out at her.

Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey revealed, among other things, that the actor lives in a nearby home that has a design specifically to suit his needs.

Some critics have insisted that she is distancing herself from — or even abandoning — her husband.

Others merely question why he is not at all times surrounded by family.

Heming has seen how people discuss her and her husband. And she has taken to Instagram to issue a response.

“The truth is that the opinions are so loud and they’re so noisy,” she stated in the video (below) on Friday, August 29.

“But if they don’t have the experience of this, they don’t get a say,” Heming affirmed.

“And they definitely don’t get a vote.”

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at Hollywood Palladium on July 14, 2018. (Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

‘People with an opinion versus people with an actual experience’

In contrast to the backlash, Emma Heming praised the ABC special for shining a spotlight on frontotemporal dementia in addition to Bruce Willis’ personal struggles with the diagnosis.

“I think that they did a beautiful job with amplifying FTD awareness,” she expressed.

“What I knew was that by sharing some of our intimate information that we would see these two camps,” Heming acknowledged.

“It would be people with an opinion versus people with an actual experience.”

“That is what caregivers are up against,” Heming pointed out.

“Judgment from others and criticism from others.”

In her caption, she lamented: “too often, caregivers are judged quickly and unfairly by those who haven’t lived this journey or stood on the front lines of it.”

Despite the critics, one person remains squarely in Heming’s corner: her husband’s ex-wife, Demi Moore.

Demi Moore is Team Emma all the way

On Tuesday, September 2, Demi Moore appeared on The Oprah Podcast to sing Heming’s praises.

“I have so much compassion for Emma in this, being a young woman,” Moore emphasized.

“There’s no way that anybody could have anticipated where this was going to go. And I really think she’s done a masterful job.”

The legendary actress continued to bestow compliments:

“She has been so dedicated to forging the right path. She’s had equal amounts of fear and strength and courage in navigating this.”