Ray J Says RICO Case Against Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Is ‘Worse Than …

Ray J is coming after Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

And, he says, so is the federal government.

The R&B singer claims that authorities are building a RICO case against Kim and Kris.

Most ominously, he claims that it’s “worse than” the horrors for which disgraced rapper Diddy faced prosecution earlier this year.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are targets of a RICO investigation, Ray J claims

During a recent livestream, Ray J made an astonishing claim to Chrisean Rock.

“The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy,” he announced.

“I’m talking about, I’m on the news every day,” he boasted. “I’m gonna say a lot of s–t.”

Ray J claims he is helping the feds build a major RICO case against Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner and says the case is “worse than Diddy’s”

“Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now, the feds is coming,” Ray J warned.

He then claimed: “There’s nothing I can do about it.”

Ray J then added perhaps his boldest allegation of all: “It’s worse than Diddy.”

Oddly enough, he’s been said this sort of thing before

Back in May of this year, when Diddy’s trial (which ultimately turned out to be a baffling disappointment), Ray J spoke about Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

“If you told me that the Kardashians were being charged for racketeering, I might believe it,” he told TMZ Presents: United States V. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial.

And that was not the first time.

Years earlier, in September of 2022, he put Kim and Kris on blast.

The momager had taken a lie detector test (which is dubious at best, but whatever) and emphasized that she was not behind the release of the sex tape that he and Kim had made.

“YOU f–ked with THE WRONG BLACK MAN krisjenner @kimkardashian,” he threatened on Instagram at the time.

He has since deleted that post.

What exactly is a RICO case? What is racketeering?

RICO stands for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

This federal law allows for extended penalties for various steps of organized crime.

To be blunt, organized crime involves many steps. Not every action is in and of itself a crime.

The RICO act allows prosecutors to connect the dots of multiple smaller crimes as part of a larger criminal enterprise.

Similarly, racketeering is an oft-used term that many misunderstand.

It’s a system to collect repeated profit through criminal means such as extortion. Collecting “protection money” from a store is racketeering.

Which obviously leads everyone to wonder what in the world Ray J is claiming that Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have done or are doing.

Is it possible that they committed some sort of crime? Sure, we guess that anything’s possible. But possible doesn’t mean likely.

If Ray J were really building a case, why would he announce it to the world?

Many on social media are speculating that he’s just salty about whatever went on with that mostly-forgotten sex tape.

We are not legal experts and cannot say how Kim and Kris might respond if these are false allegations. However, Kim might have some ideas.