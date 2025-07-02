Diddy: NOT GUILTY on Sex Trafficking, Racketeering Charges

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The jury has reached a verdict in the sex-trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

And in an outcome that’s left many legal experts stunned, the controversial hip hop mogul has been found not guilty on the most serious charges against him.

The jury chose not to convict Combs on racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Diddy skates on most serious charges, convicted on two others

However, Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The jury reached their decision after eight weeks of testimony and 14 hours of deliberation.

According to Fox News, Combs arrived in court today looking subdued in a beige sweater.

After hugging his lawyers, he spoke with court marshals and then led his family in a brief prayer, during which he asked God to watch over his family and bless the jurors.

Witnesses say Combs fell to his knees in prayer after the verdict was read, his family “clapping and cheering” in the gallery. Combs then hugged lawyer Brian Steel as the rest of his lawyers hugged one another.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

What’s next for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Obviously, there was cause for celebration by the defense, but the outcome is far from ideal for Diddy.

According to NBC News, Judge Subramanian told the court that Combs should remain in jail until sentencing.

Prosecutor Maurene Comey stated that the government will seek a 20-year maximum sentence. The judge has allowed prosecutors time to draft a letter arguing that he should deny Combs bail based on today’s conviction.

Comey’s team is expected to submit that letter by 1 pm today. The judge has now cleared the courtroom as he awaits submissions from both prosecutors and defense on the question of whether to release Combs on bail until his sentencing.

Sean “Diddy” Combs speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

In all likelihood, Combs will remain locked up for at least several years. But considering he was facing life in prison, he and his legal team are likely looking at this as a substantial — albeit partial — victory.

NBC legal analyst Chloe Melas describes today’s outcome as a “massive win” for Combs, noting that the sex trafficking charge carried a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years.

The outlet also reports that Diddy supporters are in a celebratory mood outside of the Manhattan courthouse where the verdict was just announced.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.