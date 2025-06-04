Diddy Accuser Says He Dangled Her From 17th-Floor Balcony

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It was a dramatic day of testimony in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial, as yet another accuser took the stand to share her account of the disgraced mogul’s allegedly abusive behavior.

Today’s witness was Bryana Bongolan, a fashion designer who was a longtime friend of Diddy’s former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

In 2023, Bongolan filed a $10 million lawsuit against Diddy, alleging that he assaulted her and threatened her life.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Bongolan says Diddy dangled her from balcony

In court today, she shared details of the incident, claiming that the rapper dangled her from a 17th-floor balcony while demanding information.

According to TMZ, Bongolan revealed that she sensed one of Diddy’s infamous rages coming on, and she hid her girlfriend in a bathroom to shield.

Bongolan says she then stepped onto the balcony to smoke a joint, and Diddy followed her out there and dangled her off the railing.

“You know what the f–k you did!” he reportedly yelled. Bongolan says she didn’t know what she did, which sent Diddy into such a rage that he threw her into some nearby furniture.

Honoree Sean â€˜Diddyâ€™ Combs accepts the BET Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Bongolan told the court that Ventura then stepped onto the balcony and asked Diddy, “Did you just hang her over the balcony?”

The fashion designer says the incident left her with a “huge bruise on my leg and back and neck pain.”

She added that she has since suffered “nightmares, a lot of paranoia, and I used to scream a lot in my sleep, but it’s dissipated a little bit.”

Bongolan details drug use with Cassie

Bongolan admitted that she and Cassie often used drugs together, and at this point in her life, she was using marijuana, ecstasy, cocaine and Vicodin in this time of her life. She added that her favorite drug was a blunt with sprinkles of cocaine.

“You would agree with me that you and Cassie had a serious drug problem,” she was asked during cross-examination.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“We had a problem,” she replied.

Bongolan says the last time she was with Combs and Ventura was on New Year’s Eve of 2019.

She told the court that she tattooed the date on her back as a sign of her “commitment to get sober and not go back.”

She also admitted that she was unable to get sober on her first attempt, but has now been sober for several years.

Bongolan added that that was the last time that she saw Combs, but she has spent time with Ventura on a “sporadic” basis in the years that followed.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.