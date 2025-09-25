Barack Obama Admits to Marial Woes With Michelle: ‘Digging Myself Out of a …

For several months now, rumors of trouble in Barack and Michelle Obama’s marriage have been spreading like wildfire across social media.
Some reports even went so far as to claim that Barack and Michelle had secretly separated.
The Obamas have not shied away from the spotlight amid all that speculation — far from it, in fact.
They’ve addressed the rumors on Michelle’s podcast, explaining that their recent solo appearances are merely the result of busy schedules.
However, Barack has also admitted that the busy years of his presidency did complicate his married life. And he says he spent his post-White House years trying to make up for lost time.
Barack Obama says he needed to dig himself ‘out of the hole’ with Michelle
“I was digging myself out of the hole I found myself with Michelle,” the former president said during a speaking engagement at London’s O2 arena (per the Daily Mail).
“Now I’m at about level ground,” he joked.
It wasn’t the first time that Obama referenced the toll that the presidency took on his marriage.
“I was in a deep deficit with my wife,” he told Hamilton College President Steven Tepper in April (per Page Six).
“So I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things,” the former president elaborated.
Obamas’ marriage remains strong despite challenges
Barack and Michelle married on October 3, 1992, and in the decades since, they’ve weathered storms that few couples could even fathom.
Michelle once joked that during their vows, Barack promised her a life full of adventure. He certainly delivered in that regard.
In 2009, the Obamas became the first African-American First Couple in US history.
Marriage in the public eye is never simple, and both parties have been candid about the strains politics placed on their relationship.
Today, the Obamas’ relationship stands as proof that even under immense pressure, partnerships can thrive when built on shared purpose, communication, and unwavering support.
As they approach their 33rd anniversary, we wish them many more happy years ahead.