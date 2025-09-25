Barack Obama Admits to Marial Woes With Michelle: ‘Digging Myself Out of a …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For several months now, rumors of trouble in Barack and Michelle Obama’s marriage have been spreading like wildfire across social media.

Some reports even went so far as to claim that Barack and Michelle had secretly separated.

The Obamas have not shied away from the spotlight amid all that speculation — far from it, in fact.

Former US President Barack Obama arrives onstage after his wife and former First Lady Michelle Obama introduced him on the second day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 20, 2024. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

They’ve addressed the rumors on Michelle’s podcast, explaining that their recent solo appearances are merely the result of busy schedules.

However, Barack has also admitted that the busy years of his presidency did complicate his married life. And he says he spent his post-White House years trying to make up for lost time.

Barack Obama says he needed to dig himself ‘out of the hole’ with Michelle

“I was digging myself out of the hole I found myself with Michelle,” the former president said during a speaking engagement at London’s O2 arena (per the Daily Mail).

“Now I’m at about level ground,” he joked.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of their official portraits during a ceremony at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, on February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

It wasn’t the first time that Obama referenced the toll that the presidency took on his marriage.

“I was in a deep deficit with my wife,” he told Hamilton College President Steven Tepper in April (per Page Six).

“So I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things,” the former president elaborated.

Obamas’ marriage remains strong despite challenges

Barack and Michelle married on October 3, 1992, and in the decades since, they’ve weathered storms that few couples could even fathom.

Michelle once joked that during their vows, Barack promised her a life full of adventure. He certainly delivered in that regard.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama (L) greets former first lady Michelle Obama as he arrives to speak on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

In 2009, the Obamas became the first African-American First Couple in US history.

Marriage in the public eye is never simple, and both parties have been candid about the strains politics placed on their relationship.

Today, the Obamas’ relationship stands as proof that even under immense pressure, partnerships can thrive when built on shared purpose, communication, and unwavering support.

As they approach their 33rd anniversary, we wish them many more happy years ahead.