Rihanna Welcomes Third Child, Reveals Surprising Name!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Rihanna is a mom once again!

Over the summer, Rihanna revealed that she was pregnant with her third child.

Now, she’s announced the baby girl’s arrival — along with her wonderfully unique name!

Rihanna attends the “Smurfs” U.S. Premiere at Paramount Pictures Studios on July 13, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Rihanna’s infant daughter is already taking after her father

RiRi’s newest addition has apparently been named in honor of both her father and the Emerald Isle!

The music icon revealed today that Rocki Irish entered the world on September 13.

It’s the first daughter for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who are already parents to two sons, Rza and Riot.

Rihanna’s celebrity friends share their excitement

Naturally, Rihanna’s Instagram post was quickly flooded with congratulatory comments from her many celebrity associates, including Rocky, who wrote, “MY LIL LADIES.”

“I told you at the MET it was a girl!!!!! AUNTIE WAS RIGHT!!!!! Congrats!!!!” wrote Taraji P. Henson, referring to the 2025 Met Gala.

“Congratulations!!!! A beautiful baby girl … So happy for you guys!!!” Lala Anthony chimed in.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the “Smurfs” Global Premiere at Mont des Arts on June 28, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Earlier this year, a source close to the situation stated that Rihanna and Rocky are “thrilled to be growing their family.”

“Rihanna has always wanted a big family, so she couldn’t be more excited. Rihanna and Rocky are thrilled to be growing their family and they can’t wait to give their boys another sibling,” the insider told People.

“They wanted to have their children close together in age, so that they could grow up together and share a close bond,” the insider added.

“They feel so blessed and are so grateful for this next chapter in their lives. It’s a very special time.”

Riot Rose Mayers, Rihanna, and RZA Athelston Mayers attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Pictures â€œSmurfsâ€ at Paramount Pictures Studios on July 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Rihanna revealed in a 2022 interview that she thought she would get married and then have kids — but she’s perfectly happy with the way things worked out!

“I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f— says it has to be that way,” she told Vogue at the time.

“I’m certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom.”

Maybe Rihanna and Rocky will get married in the year ahead. Or maybe not.

Whatever the case, it sounds like the parents of three couldn’t be happier!