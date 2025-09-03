Vivian Wilson Disguises Herself At Times Amidst Feud with Dad Elon Musk: ‘A Lot of …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

With Elon Musk as your dad, who needs enemies? Vivian Wilson certainly doesn’t.

However, the public feud with her notorious father has led to her taking certain precautions in public — including disguising herself.

Vivian is an aspiring model. She’s 21-years-old. She isn’t rich — she arguably walked away from that when she cut ties with her awful dad.

But she has a lot going for her. Even if creeps and her dad’s fanboys can make life harder than it should be.

Vivian Jenna Wilson and Denali attend RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10 Red carpet & Premiere Party at Gitano on May 08, 2025. (Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Hopefully, creeps and Elon Musk fanboys won’t recognize Vivian Wilson in public

On Tuesday, September 2, The Cut published a broad interview with 21-year-old aspiring model Vivian Wilson, estranged daughter of Elon Musk.

During the interview, Vivian shared that being herself in public is too risky these days.

So, when she goes out to gay bars, she finds ways to disguise herself.

The Cut naturally asked what she does to camouflage herself.

“You don’t need to know my ways!” Vivian exclaimed in response.

(It seems that she’s living her estranged father’s unattainable dream — she’s actually funny)

Bosco, Vivian Jenna Wilson and Kerri Colby attend RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10 Red carpet & Premiere Party at Gitano on May 08, 2025. (Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Paramount+)

It sounds like she also has to deal with chasers and harassment

According to Vivian Wilson, her public feud with daddy dearest Elon Musk means that “a lot of people … tried to spin things I say into things” that she never meant.

But it’s not all about her widely reviled father — even if that has put a spotlight on her.

“A lot of people can be really creepy,” Vivian acknowledged.

“Especially about my body.”

Photography in this is amazing! She really does seem like she has great opportunities to model like she said she’d enjoy in the article.



[image or embed] — Lydia Elder 🇨🇦🍉 (@lydiaelder.bsky.social) September 2, 2025 at 9:39 PM

“A lot of people say the most disgusting, unhinged things they would do to me. It makes me feel gross,” Vivian lamented. And it’s clear that this isn’t just about going out in public, either.

She has a pretty urgent instruction for the public:

“Don’t text people on the internet all the ways you’d f–k them.”

If someone wants to receive that kind of explicit message, you’ll usually know because they’ll say so explicitly. Sending something like that unsolicited is sexual harassment.

She lives with three roommates for the same reason that so many others do

As for other aspects of her life, Vivian Wilson shared that she has more money than your average 21-year-old, but she isn’t rich. Her mom is rich. Infamous father Elon Musk is famously, disgustingly so.

“People assume I have a lot of money. I don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars at my disposal,” she acknowledged. “My mom is rich, right? But obviously the other one … is unimaginable degrees of wealthy.”

Vivian lives with three roommates.

And she admitted that her most stereotypical quality is that she has “Daddy Issues.”