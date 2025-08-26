Meghan Markle Dismisses Netflix Show Critics as Money-Hungry Haters

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Meghan Markle striking the right tone with this one?

With the new season of With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex is on the receiving end of an avalanche of hate. As usual.

While it’s hardly universal, the critics are outspoken. And so, too, is Meghan herself.

In a new interview, she’s accusing critics of not exactly being sincere. Is she right? Or is she way off?

Sitting down for an interview in August 2025, Meghan Markle had a very clear understanding of her critics. (Image Credit: Bloomberg/YouTube)

Meghan Markle frames her outspoken critics in a very specific context

On an interview published Tuesday, August 26, Meghan Markle told The Circuit with Emily Chang about how she responded to the very polarized reviews to Season 1 of With Love, Meghan.

“I think I knew who I was trying to meet,” the Duchess said of her viewers.

“And so if you know your audience, you know your demographic, well, they love the show.”

Meghan continued: “And my partners love the show, and that’s why we have a Season 2 and why we have more fun coming.”

Markle, 44, claimed the haters could secretly be fans, as well.

“I think oftentimes, the negative voices are saying negative things, and then secretly going home and making single-skillet spaghetti? Possibly,” Meghan speculated. Or, perhaps, merely acknowledged.

“And that’s all right,” she emphasized. “They’re trying to pay their bills, and that’s for them to sort out if they’re comfortable doing it at someone else’s detriment.”

Meghan is right when she says that most people writing up longform criticism of her and her show are likely getting paid for it.

It doesn’t mean that they are insincere. Though … if they’re secretly enjoying what she does, yeah, maybe they’re just in it for the paycheck.

Despite criticism from across the pond, Meghan Markle has received praise for her cooking segments in the US. (Image Credit: Netflix)

‘With Love, Meghan’ offers more than just cooking recipes for haters

Meghan Markle emphasized how she intends to “share more of” herself, “to share tips that I love in my life and to have fun.”

Interestingly, UK reviews have almost universally panned the series.

Some have scathingly compared it to “Millennial blog” which is hard for those of us born in the final two decades of the 20th Century to not take personally.

In the United States, on the other hand, the show has received much more positive reviews. Maybe it’s because the hate campaign against her has been less successful here.

Or perhaps she just appeals more to an American audience.

We also get details about her love life

For example, Tan France appeared as a guest on With Love, Meghan and asked the Duchess directly: who said “I love you” first.

Meghan revealed that “he told” her first. “He” being Prince Harry.

For her own part, Meghan knew that she loved him on their third date.

They were camping in Botswana, which … yeah, if your third date involves African wildlife and you’re both fine with that, you’d better know that you love each other.