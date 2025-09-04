Kris Jenner Scheming to Cast Britney Spears on ‘The Kardashians’ [Report]

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kris Jenner has plans for Britney Spears, a new report teases.

The Kardashians continues on Hulu. There is also a spinoff in the works.

But all reality series need to shake things up or suffer from dwindling ratings.

To that end, Kris is reportedly scheming to get her momager mitts on Britney.

On Season 5, Episode 8 of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner jokes that she’s enjoying “retail therapy.” (Image Credit: Hulu)

Does Kris Jenner have big plans for Britney Spears?

As the months count down towards her 70th birthday, Kris Jenner maintains a firm grasp upon her family brand.

According to a report by RadarOnline, she has her eye on Britney Spears.

Some fans see Britney’s dancing videos as some sort of cry for help.

Others see them as a woman enjoying her freedom. Kris?

According to this report, Kris sees opportunity.

Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“Kris is convinced there’s a pot of gold awaiting the person — or people — who can get Britney on board and steer her in the right direction,” an inside source alleged.

“Kris has kept track of her private life and posts,” the insider continued.

“And,” the source claimed, Kris “feels certain Britney would be a fantastic addition to the show.”

The source said that Britney sounds like a good fit “given her social media reach and fan base, many of whom are likely big Kardashian fans. It goes without saying that her TV bosses would love the storyline, too.”

Season 5’s trailer for The Kardashians shows Kris Jenner and others emphasizing that her eldest daughter’s health is a priority. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Doesn’t Britney Spears already have some projects lined up?

Between the upcoming Britney biopic and her Balenciaga collaboration, she has plenty on her plate.

According to the report, Kris Jenner wants to dangle Britney Spears’ interests in front of her, including the chance for lucrative brand endorsements and maybe even a Skims campaign.

In exchange, of course, Kris would get to play momager to the star on The Kardashians.

Singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

“It’s classic Kris,” the inside source characterized, noting that Kris loves “seeing opportunity out of chaos.”

The insider claimed: “Even though Britney’s a mess, she clearly wants to exploit it.” Ouch!

“That’s what she does, and to be fair, she’s a genius at it,” the source allowed.

“There’s no better schemer than her in Hollywood.”

In late 2024, Kris Jenner spoke to the confessional camera on ‘The Kardashians’ Season 6 about her resolution to be less judgmental in 2025. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Will it happen?

First and foremost, we have to emphasize that there is no conclusive evidence that Kris Jenner is even trying to get Britney Spears

Kris is quite a character. People obsessed with her public image as a scheming opportunist pen almost as much fanfiction about her as there is about BTS.

That doesn’t mean that she’s actually on the prowl.

Maybe Kris might rope Britney or Justin Bieber or someone else into being on the family show.

But, at the end of the day, The Kardashians isn’t about other families. Nobody watches for the guest stars.