Britney Spears Movie on the Way; Who Will Play the Singer on the Big Screen?

Britney Spears just made some big bucks.

By agreeing to have her life story told on the big screen.

According to Universal Studios in a press release on Thursday, the company has landed the rights to Britney’s chart-topping memoir, “The Woman in Me.”

It will be turned into a movie at some point… with Wicked director Jon M. Chu and producer Marc Platt attached to develop.

We’re up close here with Britney Spears. (Photo by Michelangelo Di Battista/Sony/RCA via Getty Images)

To be clear, there’s no writer attached to the project just yet and the release date may very well be years away — but this is still pretty darn exciting!

For one thing, we can start speculating over whether Britney will actually play herself in the film, as she wasn’t all that terrible back in the day in the movie Crossroads.

Still, this seems unlikely.

TMZ reports, however, that Spears will be able to make the final casting call. And has also pocketed at least $10 million for selling the rights to her aforementioned book.

Britney Spears attends 102.7 KIIS FM’s Wango Tango 2013 held at The Home Depot Center on May 11, 2013 in Carson, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Britney’s biography was released in October 2023.

In it, the artist detailed all the ways in which her father mistreated her over the years; most notably, of course, via a conservatorship that game him control over his daughter’s finances, career and, really, entire life.

Spears also wrote that her dad was an abusive alcoholic.

Presumably, Britney will also get to decide which actor portrays Jamie Spears in this forthcoming movie.

Britney Spears performs on stage during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Grammy-winner’s memoir has sold over 2.5 million copies in the United States alone.

At various points in its pages, Spears chronicles her journey to pop superstardom from her young Mickey Mouse Club days through her highly publicized and scrutinized conservatorship case.

The audiobook — read by Academy Award-nominated actor Michelle Williams, with an introduction by Spears — has become the the fastest selling in Simon & Schuster’s history.

As for how Spears for the book to eventually be turned into a movie?

Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned ???????? — Britney Spears ???????? (@britneyspears) August 1, 2024

She simply shared news of a “secret project” with fans on social media on August 1, as you can see above, writing that Platt has “always made my favorite movies.”

Chu and Platt recently worked together on the upcoming movie version of the Wicked musical, which stars another pop star in Ariana Grande.

Chu, for his part, also directed Crazy Rich Asians, while Platt was responsible behind the scenes for Legally Blonde and La La Land.