Erin Bates Suffers “Severe Seizure” Amid Post-Birth Hospitalization for …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have an update on Erin Bates.

Unfortunately, however, it is not a positive one.

As previously reported, the Bringing Up Bates star gave birth last week to her seventh child… only to end up in the ICU due to some rather serious medical complications.

Now? Erin’s health has taken another turn for the worse.

(Instagram)

“Up to this point, Erins infection was getting better, but we found ourselves back in a place of heartache, uncertainty, and tears,” husband Chad Paine wrote on Instagram September 4.

“She is in the ICU, and the doctors are running scans and tests to determine the cause. Erin is extremely weak and spent hours only half conscious.”

Chad explained that his wife suffered a “lengthy and severe seizure” the day before he shared this message, adding on Thursday:

“As her husband, it is one of the hardest things I’ve ever faced — to sit by her side and watch her struggle while being so helpless to ease her suffering. I love her more deeply than words can express, and I can’t even imagine life without my best friend.

“The hours have been long and heavy, and I know many hearts are aching to see her this way, along with mine. We hold on to faith that healing is coming, even in the midst of the unknown. Your prayers are felt and we are forever grateful.”

(Instagram)

Along with newborn Henry, Bates and Paine share the following children:

Charles Steven IV, 10, Brooklyn Elise, 8, Everly Hope, 7, Holland Grace, 5, Finley Marie, 3, and William Gage, 20 months.

The couple starred for 10 seasons on their family’s aforementioned reality show, which centered on Erin and her 18 siblings.

The series aired on UPtv for 2015 through 2021 and its run was comprised of 185 episodes.

(YouTube)

Bates welcomed baby number-seven on August 25 after “a long and emotional labor,” according to an Instagram post.

“Henry is doing wonderful, but we would so appreciate your prayers for Erin as she continues to recover from some complications,” the caption continued alongside a photo of Bates and the newborn. “We thank the Lord for carrying us through and for the gift of this precious boy.”

In a follow-up post, Paine shared more insight into Bates’ postpartum experience.

“We wanted to thank each and every one of you for all the prayers and support you have given on our behalf. It’s been a week since our miracle, Henry came into the world. He is doing well in the NICU and is our bundle of happiness,” his message read last month.

“We had asked for prayer for recovery for Erin due to complications. Her labor was longer and more intense than previous births. She has been fighting through it and has been such a light and sweet testimony of grace to nurses, staff and doctors alike. We are all moved by her kindness and gratefulness in the midst of pain.”

Chad then delved into what transpired next, while also thanking fans for their support.

“Her labor was longer and more intense than previous births,” he wrote in a September 1 Instagram post. “Erin developed a severe UTI and kidney infection, which sent her into septic shock.”

However, despite her critical condition, Chad said his wife of 11 years has been “such a light and sweet testimony of grace to nurses, staff, and doctors alike” and he added:

“We are all moved by her kindness and gratefulness in the midst of pain. We would covet your prayers for this beautiful girl who is such a light in a dark world.”