Britney Spears Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in New Dance Video

Britney Spears had such a good time in one of her latest dancing videos that her clothing just couldn’t keep up.

That is to say that she has suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

The original post of the nip slip video has, of course, vanished from Britney’s page.

Naturally, it remains all over social media. Take a look!

Singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Whoops! Britney Spears had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction

On Thursday, May 29, the incomparable Britney Spears took to her Instagram page to share some dancing videos.

She wore a low-cut dress with green and white stripes that remind us of sort of … posh seasonal candies? Anyway, with her bare shoulders and unparalleled dance moves, she looked fantastic.

That low-cut dress does have some pitfalls, however.

For just an instant, a nip slip ensued.

Britney is no stranger to performances, whether she’s on a stage in front of a roaring crowd or in the comfort of her home in front of her camera.

Instead of losing her mind with embarrassment, she simply readjusted her dress and continued with her dance.

It was one of several dance videos that Britney shared with fans.

The nip slip would be hardly worth noticing — except that she shared it on Instagram.

Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The video is gone, but not forgotten (or really gone)

Infamously, Instagram — like its parent company, Meta — has strict rules about most forms of nudity.

Though the company has recently abolished multiple rules about hate speech, Britney’s nipples are still absolutely forbidden.

As such, it is unclear whether it was Britney or the platform’s moderation that deleted the video.

Either way, it’s gone. However, it remains alive and well in fan posts across the internet.

I haven't HONESTLY seen Britney Spears smile like that in a video since she did the music video of 'Oh La La’ and pre-conservatorship… 😭😭😭



BRITNEY’S HEART IS HEALING 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QGqbzm7vYX — B Spears Promo (@BSpearsPromo) May 19, 2025

Other fans opted to focus less upon Britney’s dress getting a little too into the music and more upon the woman herself.

For over a dozen years, Britney’s life was managed by others.

She lived in a gilded cage, unable to make her own choices about travel, healthcare, marriage, and more.

Those less preoccupied with that blink-and-you-miss-it moment were simply delighted to see Britney looking happy.

Singer Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton on April 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The dancing is definitely better than other recent headlines

Obviously, Britney’s recent airplane incident had some feeling concerned.

It has been decades since the dismal days in which smoking was permitted on planes, and it’s weird that she’d not know that.

On the plus side, it’s great that Britney ditched her ex-boyfriend after their ill-advised re-connection.

We all want good things for Britney. She’s finding her own way.