Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Apparent Fight Caught on Video as They Depart Jeff Bezos …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble seemed to have a bit of a tiff.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding is a hot topic, though much of the coverage has been understandably critical.

The world’s most famous momager was one of the guests. So, too, was her long-time boyfriend.

Amidst breakup rumors, Kris and Corey seemed to depart in sour spirits. Sore feet, or a relationship on its last legs?

Kris Jenner walks to board a taxi boat at Venice Marco Polo airport ahead of Jeff Bezos’ wedding on June 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: ANDREA PATTARO/AFP via Getty Images)

Are Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble fighting?

On Friday, June 27, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were among the guests at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s gratuitous wedding in Venice, Italy.

In a video that The Daily Mail shared, it seems that the couple were at odds during their departure.

According to the tabloid, lip reader Nicola Hickling analyzed the video, and discovered the nature of the spat.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

If you’ve ever been to Venice, you know two things: the canals are not clean like they often appear in movies, and a lot of transportation takes place on water taxis or water buses.

Kris and Corey departed the gauche nuptials on a water taxi.

And, apparently, the two clashed because Kris insisted that they ride in their own water taxi instead of sharing.

“We’re happy to travel on our own,” Corey allegedly told one of the porters. “It’s what Kris would like to do.”

Television personality Kris Jenner walks to board a taxi boat at Venice Marco Polo airport ahead of Jeff Bezos’ wedding on June 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: ANDREA PATTARO/AFP via Getty Images)

‘I told you … for God’s sake … I’d like to travel alone’

“What are you doing? Do you need to talk?” Kris Jenner reportedly asked Corey Gamble.

According to the lip reader, the momager continued: “I told you … for God’s sake … I’d like to travel alone.”

Corey then stepped out of the water taxi to speak with someone, apparently confirming that the two would be traveling by themselves.

He then rejoined Kris.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2023. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The video also showed Kris apparently telling Corey: “Tell them I said thanks.”

It seems that the “thanks” were aimed at the porters.

Though their apparent tensions were seemingly enough to make Kris call out Corey for oversharing, it seems like she maintained good manners around the porters.

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Are Kris and Corey headed for a split?

Conspiracy theories about Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble might have some believing that Corey is simply an escort or a TV boyfriend for Kris. That is a little hard to swallow, however.

To those who do not believe that he’s just an employee, however, recent murmurs that they are headed for a split make fans wonder.

Could the water taxi spiff be a symptom of a growing rift between them?

But … if they were already over or on the cusp of breaking up, would they have attended the wedding that effectively shut down all of Venice together?

Perhaps there is a simpler explanation. Have you ever been to a wedding? Maybe Kris’ feet hurt.