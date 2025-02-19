Kris Jenner Plotting to Cast Justin Bieber on ‘The Kardashians’ Amidst His …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kris Jenner plans to snatch up Justin Bieber for her own ends, a wild new report details.

Right now, Justin has a lot going on in his life. More than just being a celebrity and a new dad.

With people questioning his marriage and his mental state (and beyond), Kris reportedly wonders if she can help.

And by “help,” this report says, she’s hoping to benefit her family’s unshakeable brand in the process.

On Season 5, Episode 8 of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner jokes that she’s enjoying “retail therapy.” (Image Credit: Hulu)

Does Kris Jenner have plans for Justin Bieber?

According to an eyebrow-raising report from RadarOnline, Kris Jenner has her eye on Justin Bieber amidst his current issues.

“Kris has heard all the rumblings that Justin is struggling, and she wants to help,” the apparent inside source reported.

“But,” the alleged source claimed, “she’s also got an agenda.”

“She’s drooling at the idea of getting him on the show,” announced the purported insider.

The source went on to comically explain: “She knows it would be gangbusters for their ratings.”

The Kardashians on Hulu is only as compelling as its storylines. Nobody’s tuning in to watch conspicuous shots of Kim stepping out of her hideous Cybertruck. In theory, the famous family could use their circle of also famous friends as fodder to draw in viewers.

On The Kardashians S05E08, Kris Jenner discusses her apprehension ahead of a surgery. (Image Credit: Hulu)

What exactly is going on with Justin Bieber? Can Kris really use that for ratings?

For years, divorce rumors have circulated about Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Some troubles have been indisputable, but it’s difficult to parse the words of worried friends from the truth of their relationship.

Additionally, various reports have expressed concerns about Justin’s mental health. He rose to fame way too quickly, made some choices and partied too hard while famous. Also, his parents are both a lot.

However, this particular report focuses upon one issue above the others: the horrific criminal charges against disgraced rapper Diddy.

“It’s not something he wants to talk about, but any time Diddy’s name comes up he gets upset,” the report alleged.

“People are whispering that having everything exposed could ruin Justin’s life,” the supposed insider continued. “It’s traumatizing, and it seems to have set him back in a big way.”

When Justin rose to fame as a teen, a number of musicians offered to take him under their wing. Diddy was one of them. While Justin obviously finds Diddy abhorrent, their mere association could reflect poorly upon him.

Kris Jenner has a somewhat sensitive conversation while wearing shades on The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

This is where the momager could step in

“She is always looking out for herself and her family,” the alleged source pointed out. “So you better believe she has an ulterior motive beyond just helping a friend in need.”

The purported insider theorized: “Yes, she wants to help Justin. But first and foremost, she will help herself. That’s how she operates.”

There is nothing to substantiate … literally any of that. But it definitely sounds interesting. Even if Justin isn’t thirst-trapping viewers, plenty of people would enjoy seeing him on The Kardashians.