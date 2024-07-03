Jin of BTS Named Olympic Torchbearer for 2024 Paris Olympics!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

BTS’ very own Jin is an Olympic Torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics!

One of the most popular music acts on the planet is K-pop supergroup BTS.

Jin, the group’s eldest member, just recently completed his mandatory military service.

Now, he’s representing his country — to delight of countless millions of fans all across the globe.

Jin of BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Korea’s representative in the 2024 Olympic Torch Relay is Jin

On Wednesday, July 3, talent agency HYBE announced that BTS’ eldest member, Jin, will have a special honor.

“Jin will take part in the Olympic Torch Relay to spread the message of ‘harmony’ and ‘peace,’” the agency shared.

HYBE specified: “Jin along with the other torchbearers are scheduled to go across various historic sites of the host country.”

V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

31-year-old Jin (real name Kim Seok-jin) will be representing South Korea in the torch relay after recently performing another service for his country.

In June, Jin completed his 18-month (mandatory) military service.

Certainly, BTS stans across the globe have been posting to social media as if they were pacing a widow’s walk, waking for their husband to return from the war. A bit dramatic, but we’re all relieved that he’s done with his compulsory service.

BTS sings “Happy Birthday” to Jin as they perform onstage during iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2021 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 03, 2021. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

When will we see Jin receive and pass the torch?

We do not yet know the specific schedule that the torchbearers will follow. The idea is that they will visit various historic sites (as always) in the host country.

The torch relay began in April, beginning — naturally — in Greece. It is, however, a relay — a symbolic journey that representatives from participating countries make in sequence.

At the moment, other members of BTS would not be available for this Olympic honor.

Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V of BTS perform onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC)

Jung Kook, V, Jimin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope are currently serving their own mandated military duties.

Jin was able to host the annual BTS debut anniversary celebration last month. He’s getting back into the swing of things now that he’s served his time, so to speak.

K-pop boy band BTS visit the SiriusXM Studios on February 21, 2020. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Will other BTS members follow Jin as Olympic torchbearers?

At the moment, as we mentioned, other BTS members are completing their own compulsory military service.

However, by 2026, those will be complete. It’s easy to imagine that, say, Jimin could be an Olympic torchbearer for the Milan–Cortina d’Ampezzo Winter Olympics. Or for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

That said, it’s unlikely that every torchbearer will be a K-pop idol, let alone from one single band (no matter how large), from now on. At least let the Stray Kids have a turn, right?