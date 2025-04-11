Khloe Kardashian Wants to Bone Gay Hairstylist Chris Appleton (Hey, He’d Never …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Khloe Kardashian is openly thirsting over a very handsome man.

During a recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe confessed that she hasn’t had sex in years.

Weeks later, and it’s clear that this may be taking a toll.

Khloe openly says that she would “f–k the s–t” out of Chris Appleton.

On the Season 6 finale of ‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu, Chris Appleton and Khloe Kardashian snuggle up. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Khloe Kardashian and Chris Appleton have a solid friendship

On the Season 6 finale of The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloe Kardashian put some distance between herself and her obsessed ex-husband to go launch her new fragrance in Paris.

After all of those interviews and photoshoots and events, it was time to celebrate Kim’s birthday.

One of the guests was Chris Appleton, Kim’s hairstylist who has appeared on multiple episodes (and seasons) of the reality series.

In Paris, Khloe Kardashian modeled on ‘The Kardashians’ ahead of her fragrance line launch. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Appleton has appeared on the show before. In fact, we saw Kim offer him some legal advice amidst his very brief marriage to The White Lotus actor Lukas Gage.

As the party guests mingled, Khloe and Appleton shared jokes.

Khloe at one point joked that the two should move into Kim’s Malibu home, where he could invite men over using Grindr.

While there are definitely some women on Grindr, the queer dating app arguably does not cater to them.

With words on the screen to identify him to casual viewers, Chris Appleton chats with Khloe Kardashian on ‘The Kardashians’ Season 6, Episode 10. (Image Credit: Hulu)

‘I just need a companion’

“It’s gonna be me and Khloe,” Appleton said warmly, joining in on the joke.

“That’s not so bad, I’m fine with that,” Khloe replied.

“I just need a companion,” she suggested. “And then you go do whatever you gotta do and I’ll be at home.”

Posing for photographers who were just off camera, Khloe Kardashian shows off her modeling skills on ‘The Kardashians’ Season 6. (Image Credit: Hulu)

After that soft pitch of an unorthodox Will & Grace reboot, Khloe became considerably more candid at the confessional camera.

“Oh, I would f–k the s–t out of Chris Appleton,” she bluntly told producers. “Totally. He’s so hot.”

Khloe continued:

“Who wouldn’t? He’s such a vibe. I don’t know if he’d f–k me, but I would f–k him.”

In a blunt confessional segment, Khloe Kardashian opens up about how she would love to bone a specific gay family friend. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Is this homophobic or otherwise objectionable? (In this case, no)

Khloe Kardashian is neither the first woman to thirst after a gay friend, and she won’t be the last.

Though there are examples of where this rises to the level of objectification or fetishization, it’s usually fine.

Khloe’s thirst does not carry the menacing undertones that are too often present when a man objectifies a gay woman, because gender dynamics are complex in our society.

That said, to paraphrase what Appleton himself said earlier this season, Khloe might be happier if she got laid.

But, since she is someone who takes sex very seriously, it seems likely that this would mean a whole new relationship for her … and finally telling her kids the truth about Tristan being her ex.