The Kardashians Spinoff: Coming Soon to Hulu!

The Kardashians are ready to take you into their homes.

Again.

In a sort of different way than ever before.

During a Hulu promotional event on Tuesday of this week, Disney reality chief Rob Mills Calabasas announced the family would take part in Behind the Gates, basically a spinoff of The Kardashians that will be set behind the gated community of Calabasas, California.

The Kardashians pose here for a Hulu poster. (Hulu)

Who are all of these people in the extended lives of the Kardashians,” asked Mills at the event.

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick were also present for this gathering, as the former commented on the upcoming series.

“It’s very exciting, very new, very excellent,” she said. “We’re excited to continue developing.”

It’s unclear at the moment just what sort of on-screen role Khloe or any of her family members will play on this new program.

Addressing the confessional camera on ‘The Kardashians’ during the Season 6 finale, Khloe Kardashian discussed building up emotional walls. (Image Credit: Hulu)

For the record, Calabasas is a city in the southwestern region of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles County.

Situated between the foothills of the Santa Monica and Santa Susana mountains, 29.9 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, the area has a population of 22,491.

It’s become synonymous at this point with the Kardashians and Justin Bieber and other celebrities who live in the city.

From what we can gather, however, this series will center on less well-known neighbors and individuals who reside in Calabasas and/or are in the lives of those who do.

On ‘The Kardashians,’ Kim Kardashian pays tribute to her sister. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Hulu, meanwhile, has renewed The Kardashians for two more seasons.

In the wake of Rob Kardashian making a rare appearance on social media over the weekend, many viewers are wondering if they’ll see him again on air.

“I really [hope so],” Khloe said this week. “I always have my faith and confidence in Rob.”.