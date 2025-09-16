Kody Brown Didn’t Always Suck at Parenting, Meri Generously Claims

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kody Brown is once again under fire for his abysmal parenting.

This time, the callout is coming from Meri.

Usually, Kody is is own number-one hype man. But his long-suffering ex does have one piece of praise.

She claims that he was a decent dad when he was younger. Until he seemed to lose interest in most of his kids, that is.

On Sister Wives, Kody Brown sits by the fire and remembers his fallen dreams for Coyote Pass. (Image Credit: TLC)

Meri Brown claims that Kody was a better dad when he was younger

Leading up to the Season 20 premiere of Sister Wives, Meri Brown appeared on the I Do, Part 2 podcast.

She has the unenviable distinction of having been one of the failed patriarch’s wives for three decades of her life.

“I’m not going to put any judgment on him,” Meri insisted. “

There are things that I think he did better in his younger years than he does now. Parenting is a big one.”

“The way that he parents breaks my heart,” Meri then expressed. “It really does.”

Though neither Kody nor Meri are good parents, she is speaking specifically about the sense of alienation.

At this point, he seems to feel disinterest in his children.

Well, with the exception of Robyn’s five kids.

On ‘Sister Wives,’ Kody Brown exictedly shows Robyn Brown and their kids around Cody, Wyoming. (Image Credit: TLC)

‘I don’t see effort being put in’

“He’s got children who need him and want to have a relationship with him,” Meri described of Kody Brown.

“And,” she lamented, “he’s not putting in the effort.”

Or, if he is, she continued:

“I don’t see [it]. I can’t say he’s not, but I don’t see effort being put in where some of his kids really need it.”

Gesturing dramatically on Season 19 of Sister Wives. (Image Credit: TLC)

Thinking back to the days when she thought of Kody as a decent parent, Meri claimed that he “was all about his kids” as a young father.

“He was all about his kids — all about his kids — and they were his world,” she alleged.

Meri continued: “And so it’s really sad to see the challenges that he and his kids are going through right now.”

Making quite the facial expression, Kody Brown listens to his one remaining wife on ‘Sister Wives.’ (Image Credit: TLC)

‘I wish him the best’

Despite literally everything about Kody Brown and how he has treated her and his other ex-wives and their children, Meri insisted that she does not view him as a “bad person.”

Instead, she expressed: “I wish him the best.”

Kody spent decades with Meri’s unquestioning support during their marriage.

We doubt that it means much more to him now than it did then.