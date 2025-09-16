Robert Redford Cause of Death: Film Legend Passes Away at 89

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have sad news to report out of Hollywood today:

Movie legend Robert Redford has passed away at the age of 89.

News of Redford’s passing comes courtesy of his publicist, Cindi Berger, Chairman and CEO of Rogers and Cowan PMK.

Robert Redford attends Sundance Institute’s ‘An Artist at the Table Presented by IMDbPro’ at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Robert Redford passesd away quietly at home, publicist reveals

“Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah–the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly,” Berger said in a statement to CNN, adding, “The family requests privacy.”

Though best known for his memorable performances in films like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Natural, and All the President’s Men, Redford was also an accomplished director.

His talent behind the camera is showcased in such acclaimed films as Ordinary People and A River Runs Through It.

Redford was also the founder of the iconic Sundance Film Festival, which has been held in Utah each year since 1978.

Robert Redford attends the “The Old Man & The Gun” premiere during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin on September 10, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The largest independent film festival in the United States, Sundance has become America’s answer to the Cannes and Venice fests — a place where small, often low budget films can impress critics and find distributors.

In his later years, Redford gained a new generation of fans, with roles in films such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Endgame, and Pete’s Dragon.

Balancing prestige and popcorn films

Throughout his career, Reford managed to balance his leading man status with his passion for innovative filmmaking, starring in mainstream fare such as Indecent Proposal and The Horse Whisperer alongside more prestigious projects such as Out of Africa and Our Souls at Night.

Redford made his film debut in 1960’s Tall Story and achieved his first blockbuster success with 1969’s Butch and Sundance, a film that updated the myths of the Old West for the Baby Boomer generation.

Robert Redford attends ‘ The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation’s 2021 award ceremony ‘ at Grimaldi Forum on October 29, 2021 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Throughout the 1970s, Redford could do no wrong, starring in a string of hits that included Jeremiah Johnson, The Sting, and The Way We Were.

In 1980, Redford announced himself as a major directing talent, scoring six Oscar nominations for the heart-rending Ordinary People.

He would go on to direct eight more films, including acclaimed hits like Quiz Show and The Legend of Bagger Vance.

No cause of death has been revealed at this time, but it seems that Redford’s passing was not unexpected.

He is survived by his wife, Sibylle Szaggars, and his four children.

Our thoughts go out to Redford’s loved ones during this difficult time.