Tyler Robinson Allegedly Confessed to Charlie Kirk Shooting In Discord Chat, Revealed …

Tyler Robinson allegedly confessed to the murder of Charlie Kirk just hours before he was arrested last week.

This stunning information comes courtesy of a spokesperson for Discord, the chat platform on which Robinson was a frequent user.

“Hey guys, I have bad news for you all,” read a message from an account that allegedly belonged to the 22-year-old Utah native.

The mug shot of suspected Charlie Kirk shooter Tyler Robinson. (FBI)

“It was me at UVU yesterday. I’m sorry for all of this,” the message continued, according to CBS.

According to the FBI, at least three friends asked Robinson if he was the shooter, noting that he resembled the figure shown in surveillance photos released after the shooting.

At no point did Robinson refute that he was the person in the photos.

FBI has discovered incriminating texts from Robinson, Kash Patel says

News of the alleged confession comes on the heels of a claim from FBI Director Kash Patel that the agency has discovered text messages that might reveal Robinson’s motives and mindset ahead of the shooting.

Founder and executive director of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks at the opening of the Turning Point Action conference on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“[W]hat was found, in terms of information, a text message exchange where the suspect [Robinson], specifically stated that he had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and he was going to do that,” Patel said during an appearance on Fox News on Monday night (via the New York Post).

“And when [Robinson] was asked why, he said, ‘Some hatred cannot be negotiated with,’” Patel added.

Patel also stated that evidence collected “through witness interviews” indicates that Robinson “essentially admitted” to killing Kirk.

“The suspect admitted to it,” said Patel.

Turning Point USA executive director Charlie Kirk speaks during Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 22, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Asked if the FBI intends to investigate the possibility that Robinson did not act alone, Patel replied:

“We’re dedicating every asset we have to run the reverse daisy chain analysis of anyone that was in contact with the suspect that’s currently in custody and anyone he contacted, called and text-messaged and had chats on online social media platforms with,” Patel said.

Patel added that despite the alleged confession, the investigation into Robinson and his social circle remains ongoing.

“We seized multiple electronic devices from the home of the suspect and his romantic partner. We’ve got computers, we’ve got laptops, gaming systems, we’ve got cellphones,” Patel said, adding:

“All of that is being triaged by the FBI, because that’s what we do. And the resources that the attorney general has dedicated to this mission is allowing us to move at the speed we have.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.