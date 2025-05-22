Kody Brown Demands Respect for Robyn: Our Love is Godly!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kody Brown has shown some signs of humanity over the past few Sister Wives episodes.

Tragically, these qualities showed himself as the TLC personality mourned the loss of his son Garrison, who took his own life last March at the very young age of 25.

No matter what we’ve ever said about the father of 17, our heart absolutely shatters for him and his family members.

Kody Brown on the Sister Wives one-on-one special in 2025. (TLC)

This Sunday, meanwhile, Kody will sit down opposite Sukanya Krishnan on the latest Sister Wives: One-on-One special… and he’ll come across once again like a pretty big jerk face.

At one point in the interview, challenged over whether he showed favoritism to legal spouse Robyn during their plural marriage, Kody went off. Big time.

“You find higher love, and then everybody just slaps you down for it?” Kody says in a clip posted by People Magazine, adding in anger:

“I’ll tell you what. There’s a divine aspect about my relationship with Robyn, and we have been bitch slapped for it.”

Kody and Robyn Brown have managed to stay together through the years. (TLC)

There’s a lot to unpack in that answer.

We can’t speak for certain on whether or not Robyn’s marriage to Kody is blessed by God; no one out there really questioned their connection, either.

The pushback against Kody has been how he treated his other sister wives in comparison to this one.

Christine, Meri and Janelle all cited the discomfort their felt in their polygamous arrangement due to the way Kody showed such non-stop biased toward Robyn.

Can anyone really blame them?

Isn’t this, perhaps, why plural marriage so rarely works out in the end for most of the participants?

Kody Brown has gone from four wives to one. (TLC)

“I love this woman and I want peace in this relationship, but I’m to the point where I’m walking around flipping two birds because I am so sick and tired of being guilted for loving Robyn,” Kody will go on in this special.

Sounds like the bitter guy we’ve been watching on TV for so long.

Kody’s marriages to Meri, Janelle and Christine fell apart within a span of 14 months.

The latter was the first to announce her separation in November 2021. Then, in December 2022, Janelle confirmed she was leaving Kody and their plural marriage… with Meri following closely behind in January 2023.

All three women seem much happier and better off these days.

Kody Brown is notoriously awful at tracking his money. (TLC)

Over the course of their plural marriage, Kody’s clear love for Robyn became a problem for the three remaining women. They were overlooked at all times.

“I’m human. I’m going to get jealous. He’s human. He is going to not know how to deal with a woman’s jealousy,” Meri once told People Magazine of how she felt about the Robyn of it all.

As for Kody and his only remaining relationship?

It’s in good shape now, but that wasn’t always the case.

“There were days unfair to Robyn that I thought about just walking away from our relationship. And that was just because I was so broken, I became self-destructive,” Kody has said about dealing with his divorces.

Looking ahead, meanwhile?

“I’m not interested in plural marriage anymore,” Kody explained to the cameras. “I don’t want to pursue another woman because I don’t want that headache, the questions, the struggles, the wonder about trust. I’m not in that space.”

