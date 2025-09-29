Erika Kirk Criticized For Laughing, Smiling Just Weeks After Charlie Kirk’s Murder

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been a little less than two weeks since the murder of Charlie Kirk, and supporters and loved ones alike are still reeling from the loss.

Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk, has gained millions of followers and received countless messages of support in the wake of the shooting, but this week finds her on the receiving end of some very unexpected criticism.

Over the weekend, Erika made her debut as the host of her husband’s popular podcast, and some viewers took issue with her demeanor on the show.

Erika Kirk has been criticized for laughing and smiling while hosting her late husband’s podcast. (YouTube)

Erika Kirk slammed for appearing ‘happy’ during podcast

“Never seen a woman who lost her husband and father of her children just two weeks ago be SO happy,” wrote one X user.

“Erika Kirk must have superhuman powers of composure bc I just don’t understand how your husband and the father of your children is brutally assassinated and less than two weeks later your smiling, laughing, working and carrying on with business as usual,” another posted, adding:

“I don’t see a grieving widow in this clip, I see a business woman. Where are the 7 stages of grief? She’s jumped right to acceptance.

“If you have ever known someone who lost the love of their life suddenly and tragically you would know how strange all of this is.”

Mrs. Erika Kirk joins U.S. President Donald Trump onstage during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“Two weeks after her husband, Charlie Kirk’s death Erika is all smiles. She is either heavily drugged or doesn’t give a f–k,” a third chimed in.

The 36-year-old — who was recently named CEO of Turning Point USA, the organization founded by her husband — has not yet responded to the criticism.

Erika Kirk vows to carry on late husband’s legacy

“‘The Charlie Kirk Show’ is not going anywhere. My husband’s voice will live on. The show will go on,” Erika vowed on the podcast’s latest episode.

Charlie Kirk (R) and and his wife Erika Lane Frantzve (L) on stage during the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball at the Salamander Hotel on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

“We will have rotating hosts, rotating casts, rotating people coming on. It is going to be continually the north star of the conservative movement, of the voice of the youth, of the voice of the base, and that will not end,” she continued.

“We’ll never be silenced. That’s why continuing his platform in a beautiful, honorable way will reinforce that he will never be silenced. My husband’s voice will go on.”

Erika previously received praise from across the ideological spectrum when she spoke at Charlie’s memorial and revealed that she’d forgiven his alleged killer.

“He wanted to save young men. Just like the one who took his life,” she said.

“I forgive him because it was what Christ did. And what Charlie would do. The answer to hate is not hate.”