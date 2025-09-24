Donald Trump Blasts ABC: You Told Me Jimmy Kimmel Was Canceled!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Last week, late night host Jimmy Kimmel was suspended after FCC Chair Brendan Carr publicly applied pressure to ABC and parent company Disney.

Last night, Kimmel returned to the airwaves (at least in most US markets) and delivered a thoughtful, nuanced monologue that’s received praise from viewers across the ideological spectrum.

But Jimmy’s harshest critic — the one who seemed most pleased when he was removed from the airwaves — has remained steadfast in his distaste for the late night host.

Jimmy Kimmel attends the ABC Walt Disney Television Upfront on May 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Trump fumes over Kimmel return, promises to ‘go after’ ABC

“I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Tuesday night.

“Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his ‘talent’ was never there. Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE,” the president continued, adding:

“He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution. I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do.

“Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings.”

U.S. President Donald Trump walks to Air Force One at Morristown Airport on September 14, 2025 in Morristown, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

It’s a surprising gambit from Trump, as it essentially counters the claim, made by many of his supporters, that his administration had nothing to do with Kimmel’s initial suspension.

Kimmel receives praise for emotional monologue

Kimmel has received mostly positive feedback for the long, thoughtful monologue in which he praised Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, and blasted the notion that he would ever make light of “the murder of a young man.”

In an unexpected twist, Kimmel also praised the conservative commentators who criticized the Trump administration for its disregard for rights enshrined in the First Amendment.

Jimmy Kimmel attends “Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride” Broadway Opening Night at Nederlander Theatre on August 18, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

“And maybe weirdly, maybe maybe most of all, I want to thank the people who don’t support my show and what I believe, but support my right to share those beliefs anyway,” Kimmel said.

“People who I never would have imagined like Ben Shapiro, Clay Travis, Candace Owens, Mitch McConnell, Ryan Paul, even my old pal Ted Cruz, who believe it or not said something very beautiful on my behalf.”

The host then cut to Cruz saying he was glad Kimmel had been fired. He then corrected himself and played a clip in which Cruz accused the Trump administration of infringing on the host’s free speech.

So yes, the monologue featured Kimmel’s usual blend of barbed wit and self-deprecating sarcasm.

But it was also a call for unity and a time when Americans might be more divided than ever.