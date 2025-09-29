Ariana Grande to Trump Voters: Have Your Groceries Gotten Cheaper?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Ariana Grande has some questions for Donald Trump voters.

It is 2025. Every week, every day, brings new horrors, new national lows, and new causes for shame.

From the erosion of civil rights to healthcare rollbacks to unconstitutional power-grabs to overt censorship, American values are in decline.

Ariana wants to know if Trump supporters’ lives have gotten better … or if they’re still waiting for the cruelty to pay off. It may not be quite that simple, however.

Ariana Grande shared some questions for Donald Trump voters

On Sunday, September 28, Ariana Grande took to her Instagram Story to re-share a text post a Matt Bernstein message from the same day.

“I want to check in with Trump voters,” the text begins.

“I have one very genuine question,” Ariana’s Story post notes.

Yes, there is a question coming. But it’s a long one.

“It’s been 250 days,” the post notes.

“Now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed.”

The post lists: “Now that trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse for us all.”

And now, the question: “Has your life gotten better?””

‘Have your groceries gotten cheaper?’

In the Ariana Grande (and Matt Bernstein) post, the questions did not stop there.

“Have your groceries gotten cheaper?” the post challenges to Trump voters.

“Has your health insurance premium gone down?”

The questions go on: “Has your work/life balance improved? Can you take a vacation yet? Are you happier?.”

“Has the widespread suffering of others paid off for you in the way he promised it would?” the post very directly asks.

“Or,” the post concludes by asking, “are you still waiting?”

Some are unsure about this post. Are these questions genuine?

Or is this a rhetorical technique, asking questions that could only have one reasonable answer?

The post refers to scandals, unconstitutional power-grabs, and worse

As the Matt Bernstein and Ariana Grande post suggests, Trump’s forces have seized immigrants — from their jobs, from their homes, from the street, and even from immigration interviews.

Some go to internment camps, casting a new stain upon American history.

Others are deported — at times, to countries that they have never visited.

The Trump regime is also fighting to sabotage the transgender community, from attempting to sabotage trans people’s passports to pushing against the right of trans Americans to exist.

Then there’s his ordering troops against American cities. And so much more.

Millions of Americans voted for Trump. But not all of them voted for this. Not on purpose, anyway.

It’s difficult to understand, let alone explain.

But some Trump voters simply believed that supporting him would improve their lives economically, even if others were hurt in the process.

It is unclear why anyone would believe that he would be good for grocery prices, wages, or more.

That is not a reasonable belief based upon his history, his ideology, or his backers. At best, it was wishful thinking. Magical thinking.

Trump supporters don’t all have the same motives, even if they all cast the same vote

But we should remember that some people did vote for what’s happening.

There are people who never expected to benefit while Trump harmed others.

To these people, the cruelty was the goal. And they’re happy to jump into Ariana Grande’s replies and tell her how happy they are.

Ariana didn’t write these questions. And Matt Bernstein’s post is very valid. But we should remember that Trump’s voters cover a spectrum of people. Some are recoiling in horror, others are in denial, and others are reveling in America’s decline.