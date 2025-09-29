Kody Brown Goes Off, Bashes Ex-Spouses as “Sister Witches”

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kody Brown spent most of the Sister Wives Season 20 premiere focusing on his current, legal and only marriage.

But the long-time reality star still managed to get a pretty huge dig in at those who were formerly involved in his plural marriage as well.

As previously teased, the topic of bringing a new spouse into their relationship was brought up between Kody and Robyn Brown on this episode… after some random woman supposedly reached out and expressed interest.

On her side, Robyn said that if “there was somebody who was really supportive and really wanted to work and really wanted a relationship with me as well as with you, not just you, and then we had a guarantee that it was going to be okay and it was going to be wonderful and it was going to be what I always dreamed it was supposed to be,” then she would consider plural marriage again more seriously.

Those are a lot of qualifiers.

But that’s the idea of polygamy, we guess; to find a partner for both the husband AND the wife.

“I think you and I share something very special,” Kody replied. “But if it’s not duplicatable, it could put us at risk. … There’s something wonderful here. Why would we put that at risk?”

Later on, of course, Kody then confessed to why he’d put that at risk: For red hot sex with someone new!

“My primary motivation, I’m afraid at this state in my life, would be … yeah, just how good looking she is,” he explained to Robyn of why he might want to expand the household, resulting in a laugh from his wife.

“I’m not kidding,” Kody added. “I’m a guy and I don’t freaking care [how I come across].”

Kody, thought, still indicated that intercourse “wasn’t a good enough reason” to put his one healthy relationship at risk, and Robyn concurred.

“I’m getting really honest with you here. Just take the sex out completely,” Kody said via an eventual confessional. “She would have to adore Robyn so much that I would never, ever have to worry about whether she was competing with Robyn for my love and affection.”

That’s sweet in its own way, we suppose.

“I’m just not interested in having the drama in my life of another woman,” Kody also said, taking a not-so-subtle shot at his exes, prior to referring to Christine, Meri and Janelle as “those sister witches of yours.”

Looking ahead, we’ve heard that Sister Wives Season 20 may be shocking.

But Robyn and Kody came to an obvious conclusion on this premiere: They were not going back to their former ways.

“So, it’s you and me, baby. Monogamy, does it work for you? Will it work for you?” Kody asked, prompting Robyn to answer as follows:

“Sounds good… It sounds good, I’m good.”

With that, Kody said, “Okay, it’s a deal,” before the couple ended the exchange with a smooch.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.