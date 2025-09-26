Jenny McCarthy ‘Explains’ Alleged Link Between Tylenol, Vaccines, Autism …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

What does Jenny McCarthy think of Donald Trump’s anti-Tylenol announcement?

You can probably guess that she’s all for it.

McCarthy is one of the people who “helped” bring society where it is today. Growing numbers of people are hesitant to vaccinate themselves, their children, or even their dogs.

And yes, she’s happy to explain exactly why she believes that Tylenol is a menace.

Donald Trump told his supporters: ‘Don’t take Tylenol’

Though Donald Trump’s meltdown over Jimmy Kimmel distracted many from it, he made an announcement claiming that acetaminophen — which most of us know by the brand name, Tylenol — is inadvisable during pregnancy.

(Unlike other painkillers, such as ibuprofen, acetaminophen has long been known to be safe when taken as a painkiller when someone is pregnant)

Bizarrely, the claim was not simply that Tylenol is unsafe.

But there is a farcically absurd and unscientific claim that taking Tylenol has a causal link to autism. (This is false)

Jenny McCarthy has spent decades tying her personal brand to what one might generously describe as fringe science.

She has maintained that she is not an “anti-vaxxer” while simultaneously being the face of vaccine hesitancy in America.

Now, she’s chiming in with Trump’s extremely dubious claims about Tylenol.

And she has more to say than “it can only good happen.”

Jenny McCarthy has been waiting for a moment like this for decades

“Let me explain,” Jenny McCarthy says ominously in a new Instagram video.

“Tylenol basically depletes your glutathione,” she alleged. “It lowers it.”

That is partially true; in particular, someone taking too much acetaminophen could see a reduction in this organic compound that functions as a natural antioxidant.

“What is glutathione?” McCarthy continues.

“Glutathione is your body’s natural antioxidant.” (It also plays a role in wine making!)

“It’s a wonderful thing to help us detox all of the environmental toxins that we’re assaulted with every single day,” she alleged. (We have not seen actual experts characterize it in quite this way)

This is when McCarthy ties it to vaccines, one of her favorite topics for the past couple of decades.

As always, there’s a mix of real medical terminology with some claims unsupported by the broader scientific community

See, Jenny McCarthy explains that she believes that Tylenol use before or after a vaccination could diminish the body’s ability to purge alleged toxins within vaccines.

(You can see where she is working with real information, even if her statements are not supported by the medical or scientific communities)

She also seems to believe that this could play a role in whether someone is autistic.

It’s worth noting that some have characterized McCarthy as an “autism advocate,” but much of what she has to say on autism tends to sound negative.

Autistic people are not a problem to be solved — or prevented.

They are your friends, your neighbors, your family, your coworkers, your partners.

The way to address autism is to create a society that is more friendly towards autistic folks.

Also, please don’t get your information from quacks. We’re not saying who the quacks are. Hopefully, you can figure that out yourself.