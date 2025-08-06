Donald Trump Threatens to Seize Control of Washington, D.C. Following Attack on DOGE …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier this week, Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro was confirmed as US attorney for Washington, D.C.

Now, Donald Trump’s controversial appointee may be granted unprecedented authority, thanks to the president’s new push to federalize the nation’s capital.

The move comes in the wake of an alleged attack on Edward Coristine, an employee of the controversial DOGE agency, who’s best known by the nickname “Big Balls.”

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the media as he meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (not pictured) at Trump Turnberry golf club on July 28, 2025 in Turnberry, Scotland. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

According to a police report obtained by Politico, Coristine, 19, was assaulted by a group of teenage assailants.

Two suspects, a 15-year-old female and a 15-year-old male, have been taken into custody.

Trump lashes out at D.C. authorities following attack on DOGE worker

“Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control. Local ‘youths’ and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, seemingly in response to the attack.

“The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these ‘minors’ as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14. The most recent victim was beaten mercilessly by local thugs.”

From there, Trump expounded on plans for the federal government to take over operation of the city.

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a roundtable with faith leaders at Christ Chapel on October 23, 2024 in Zebulon, Georgia. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore,” he wrote, adding:

“Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago, then this incredible young man, and so many others, would not have had to go through the horrors of Violent Crime. If this continues, I am going to exert my powers, and FEDERALIZE this City. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump says was Coristine was attacked by ‘bunch of thugs’

Trump doubled-down on his threat to federalize the city while speaking with reporters on Tuesday:

U.S. President Donald Trump stops and talks to the media before he boards Marine One on the South Lawn at the White House on June 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

“I have to say that somebody from DOGE was very badly hurt,” the president remarked, according to CNN.

“A young man who was beat up by a bunch of thugs in DC, and either they’re gonna straighten their act out in the terms of government and in terms of protection or we’re gonna have to federalize and run it the way it’s supposed to be run.”

“It’s time we start taking crime more seriously irrespective of the age of the criminal,” Pirro echoed in a statement issued today.

“No longer can we coddle criminals while innocent victims are being assaulted and maimed as young, violent criminals avoid consequences. It’s time for this to end.”

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.