Donald Trump & Elon Musk: Reconciling After Charlie Kirk Memorial Despite Bitter Feud?

Are Donald Trump and Elon Musk making nice?

Nice may not be the right word. But it’s possible that the larger-than-life personalities are moving towards reconciliation.

During the Charlie Kirk memorial, Trump spoke on stage with a pyrotechnic display. Musk also attended.

Months after their public falling out, they even spoke one-on-one. What did they say?

Donald J. Trump greets Elon Musk before a state dinner at the Lusail Palace on May 14, 2025. (Photo Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

On Sunday, September 21, thousands of mourners gathered for a memorial of far-right podcaster Charlie Kirk.

Also in attendance were Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Trump and Musk shook hands and spoke to each other.

Now, a new report may shed light upon their conversation.

NEW: President Trump and Elon Musk were spotted sitting together and chatting during a surprise reunion at Charlie Kirk’s memorial. pic.twitter.com/5asd3mTiJF — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 21, 2025

According to RadarOnline, a lip reading expert says that the conversation began with shocking normality considering the less-than-normal speakers and their personal histories.

“How are you doing?” Trump reportedly began.

“So Elon, I’ve heard you wanted to chat.”

Musk’s response was to shrug.

Elon Musk speaks alongside Donald Trump to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“Let’s try and work out how to get back on track,” Donald Trump allegedly told Elon Musk.

The purchaser of Tesla responded to that with a nod.

According to the same report, when Trump his hand, he confessed to Musk: “I’ve missed you.”

On September 21, 2025, Elon Musk decided to post a brief excerpt of Matthew 6:12, a Christian prayer regarding forgiveness. (Image Credit: Twitter)

“Forgive us our trespasses,” Musk tweeted in the early evening on Sunday. “As we forgive those who trespass against us.”

Some have speculated that he was simply echoing Kirk’s widow, Erika, as she shared a message of forgiveness.

Notably, the idea that past misdeeds can be absolved has been a huge selling point for Christianity for nearly 2,000 years.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump shake hands as they attend the men’s NCAA wrestling competition at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on March 22, 2025. (Photo Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

However, others wondered if this was Elon Musk referring to forgiving Donald Trump.

The two ill-tempered social media users launched a war of words earlier this year.

Trump suggested that Musk’s companies should receive fewer government subsidies and contracts.

(We do not say this often, but Trump’s suggestion was astute, despite his motives.

There has not been any apparent follow-through, unfortunately)

Trump: He did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them. That's where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent and I don't want the best for them. I'm sorry pic.twitter.com/GUiW7NBb0y — Acyn (@Acyn) September 21, 2025

Musk, meanwhile, told the world that the Epstein Files remain under wraps because Trump’s name appears within them.

That was … not necessarily a surprise for many to hear.

But coming from a key ally who spent billions to help install Trump into power, it sent ripples through the conservative world.

Hopefully, these two will be back at odds soon. When Trump and Musk work together, terrible things happen to the rest of America.