Zendaya Pregnant? The Video, The Rumor, & The Truth

Sometimes, rumors about Zendaya and Tom Holland are just wishful thinking. Or thirst. Or both.

That said, sometimes these claims about the talented actress turn out to be true. It happens!

So what about this time? Is Zendaya pregnant?

In August of 2025, Zendaya appeared in an advertisement.

She and Law Roach are part of a new ad campaign for On!

It is good to remember that, though most of us know her first and foremost as an immensely talented actress, Zendaya is also a fashion icon.

Zendaya and Law Roach for a new campaign with On! pic.twitter.com/aCUFmGXAoD — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) August 6, 2025

As you can see in this clip, however, which circulated around social media, Zendaya is wearing a puffy jacket.

Now, there are plenty of reasons to wear a puffy jacket. They can be stylish. They can let you carry things in pockets.

And some people, for whatever reason, feel “cold” in air conditioned buildings — even in the height of summer.

Across social media, people have (once again) begun to speculate that Zendaya is pregnant and hiding a baby bump. Fans are jumping with presumptuous joy.

And some thirsty individuals are lamenting that they missed a “chance” that they never had with her in the first place.

Wasn’t there similar speculation back in 2022?

In June of 2022, a fan of Zendaya’s took to TikTok to spread pregnancy rumors about her.

This claim soon spread to Twitter (this was before the platform’s cringe renaming).

Just like now, many fans were excited for her and for hunky boyfriend Tom Holland.

And many thirsty individuals wailed to the heavens that they’d missed out.

It was a rare moment when Zendaya spoke up to quash the pregnancy rumor.

“See now, this is why I stay off Twitter,” Zendaya wrote on her Instagram Story at the time, erroneously blaming the wrong platform. “Just making stuff up for no reason … weekly”

She is not entirely wrong. Many people do simply fabricate wild claims, or circulate dubious ones because it’s more exciting than waiting for the truth.

People will also say things to sort of parody this trend. One common one?

People declaring that Zendaya has impregnated Tom Holland. Sometimes, social media is a beautiful place.

Zendaya is Meechee, but she is not pregnant

As we all know, Zendaya is many things. But there is no evidence at this time that she is pregnant.

Furthermore, the video above — part of the exact same campaign as the earlier video with Law Roach — shows her wearing a body suit. If she has a baby bump, where exactly is she hiding it?

If Zendaya — or, perhaps less likely, her fiance Tom Holland — were to become pregnant, we don’t know if or when she’d share the news.

But she probably wouldn’t soft launch it in a fashion campaign in the middle of filming a new movie.