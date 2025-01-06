Zendaya & Tom Holland Engaged? Fans Spot MASSIVE Diamond Ring at Golden Globes!

Do Zendaya and Tom Holland have something to share?

At Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, the Challengers star reminded the entire world that she’s a fashion icon.

As is so often the case, she walked the red carpet without heartthrob boyfriend Tom Holland.

But perhaps a piece of him was with her. Fans could not help but notice the massive diamond ring on her finger.

Zendaya attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Do Zendaya and Tom Holland have news to share?

At the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5, Zendaya radiated old Hollywood glamour vibes.

She wore a Louis Vuitton gown and had her hair in a styled bob — a slightly modernized interpretation of hairstyles we tend to see in black-and-white films.

To many fans, the most significant detail was on the ring finger of Zendaya’s left hand.

On her ring finger, Zendaya wore what appears to be a massive diamond ring.

Sometimes, stars wear jewelry just for the red carpet, even renting them just for the occasion. (Zendaya did just that — she wore a Bulgari choker that glittered with diamonds)

However, others wondered if Tom Holland might have gifted Zendaya the ring. And, if so, what it might mean.

Does the ring mean that Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged?

Social media users on Instagram, Bluesky, and even those remaining on Twitter were quick to comment on Zendaya’s ring.

Some noted that it could easily be a rental — something to complete the outfit.

Others were quick to jump to conclusions — namely, the conclusion that Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged. That rumor is always popular.

For obvious reasons, people feel excited at the idea of these two becoming engaged. Despite their private nature, they are a beloved power couple.

It doesn’t hurt that they’re one of the hottest celebrity couples on the planet.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have amazing chemistry and inspirational mutual respect. But … something being an exciting idea does not necessarily make it true.

There’s a reason that they don’t walk many red carpets together

Recently, Tom Holland explained why he doesn’t show up as Zendaya’s plus one on red carpet events for her films.

“Because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment,” he reasoned. “And if we go together, it’s about us.”

As we noted, they are a deservedly beloved couple. If and when they decide to become engaged and announce it, we’ll all feel overjoyed.

UPDATE: TMZ has now confirmed that Tom and Zendaya are engaged! Congrats to the happy couple!