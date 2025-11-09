Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Criticized For Attending Kris Jenner’s 70th Birthday …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kris Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday on Saturday night.

As expected, her party was a star-studded event, as the most famous people on the planet turned out to drink a toast to Kris and enjoy a tribute performance by Bruno Mars.

And Kris got to count a pair of bonafide royals among the attendees, thanks to the presence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

But now, Harry and Meghan are taking flak from folks who believe their presence at such an event was inappropriate.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Serena Williams and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Meghan and Harry spark unexpected controversy with appearance at Kris Jenner bash’

On X (formerly Twitter) and elsewhere, royal watchers lambasted Meghan and Harry for attending an event that’s likely to be featured on an upcoming episode of The Kardashians.

Yes, the Kards might be American royalty, but many believe reality TV appearances are beneath the dignity of the actual royal family.

“This was a PR invite. It wasn’t a party for Kris Jenner’s closest friends-Mariah Carey, Adele, Bill Gates, Martha Stewart, Snoop — this was all a PR event,” wrote one critic, adding:

“I guarantee you it was arranged by agents. Do you think Harry is sick of being paraded in front of the cameras yet?”

Kris Jenner attends the “All’s Fair” London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images)

“Harry and Meghan went to Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party. I said they would end up as nothing more than trash Kardashians and I’ve been proven right,” another added.

“Harry and Meghan Markle will be on the episode of Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party on Hulu. We all knew this was going to happen eventually. This is the end of the road,” a third chimed in.

“As predicted, from royals to reality stars,” a fourth quipped. You get the idea.

Meghan and Harry’s PR woes continue

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

Harry and Meghan have a dedicated army of haters who pretty much criticize their every move.

That’s nothing new. But the jeers from the peanut gallery have been unusually loud in recent weeks.

Even Meghan and Harry’s decision to attend a World Series game created controversy.

(Critics argued that as a member of the royal family, Harry should’ve been rooting for the Toronto Blue Jays rather than the LA Dodgers.)

And in the wake of the Prince Andrew scandal, many have insisted that Harry and Meghan should also be stripped of their titles.

So while the Kris controversy might be minimal, this is a time when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex really can’t afford any more bad press.