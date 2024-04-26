Zendaya Issues Rare Statement To Address Pregnancy Rumors

Zendaya pregnant? When she’s at the top of her game? When she hasn’t even married boyfriend Tom Holland yet?

These are the kinds of wild rumors and stupid questions that have forced the Euphoria star’s hand. She hasn’t been given any choice.

Zendaya doesn’t like talking in public about her relationship. She prefers to keep her private life private.

But the beloved actress has had to change her typically quiet tune, following reports that surfaced throughout social media — and which made Zendaya understandably furious.

Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the Spider-Man: No Way Home Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021 in this sweet photo. (Getty Images)

Zendaya Pregnant Rumors: How She Responds

Over the past few years, the rumor mill has churned out plenty of stories about the young star and Emmy winner. As she stands on the precipice of her first Oscar nomination with the movie Challengers, it looks like the mill is starting up again.

Fans and/or trolls, depending on how you look at it, are trying to will into existence Zendaya taking the next step in her person life. Whether it be settling down with Tom Holland, getting hitched, or the prevailing storyline, getting pregnant.

But Zendaya has been very clear about how she feels about these rumors.

You see, a pair of of TikTok videos went viral in the summer of 2022 that made it — falsely!!! — look like the Euphoria actress was expecting a baby with boyfriend Tom Holland.

They did so by incorporating an annoying “Krissed” meme, which means the footage featured a look at Zendaya’s — phony!!!! — ultrasound… and then cut to a video of Kris Jenner dancing to “Lady Marmalade,” a pranking trend known as getting, yes, “”Krissed.”

Hmm, maybe TikTok should be banned? (Kidding! Kidding! Don’t come for us!)

Despite being in the middle of filming her tennis epic, the pregnancy rumors reached the desk of Zendaya and shockingly, she responded.

Zendaya Pleads: Stop ‘Making Stuff Up’

Despite the aforementioned TikTok videos concluding with an admission that the Zendaya pregnancy rumors were complete BS, plenty of Zendaya’s fans heard the news secondhand and believed the story to be true.

Hence, the superstar’s need to clear things up.

“See now, this is why I stay off Twitter,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on June 15, 2022. “Just making stuff up for no reason weekly.”

“Anyway back to filming…Challengers,” the actress added, citing the romantic drama she’d been shooting with The Crown‘s Josh O’Connor and West Side Story‘s Mike Faist.

Zendaya attends the 2022 TIME100 Gala on June 08, 2022 in New York City. She looks gorgeous! (Getty Images for TIME)

Honestly Though – Who Believes This Crap?!

The thing about TikTok is that it’s invited a brand new generation of clickbait to circulate on the web. If one isn’t careful, one gets tricked into believing just about anything.

One of the aforementioned videos was shared by TikTok user @robairesbussy.

It includes a photoshopped snapshpt of Zendaya with a baby bump, walking with Holland, and the words, “WAIT SINCE WHEN WAS ZENDAYA PREGNANT.”

The caption notes the clip is a “#joke.” Not everyone read the caption, though.

Zendaya attends the HBO Max FYC event for Euphoria at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 20, 2022 in this photograph. (Getty Images)

Another TikTok video showed the poster pretending to gasp at the image of a sonogram of a fetus about 20 weeks old… superimposed on a screenshot of an actual Instagram post that Zendaya shared on January 30, which had contained a promo for Euphoria.

You can see where the confusion came in, right?

Zendaya had included the caption, “I love you. Halfway there [heart emoji].”

But the TikTok user edited it to look like she tagged Holland, Zendaya’s Spider-Man co-star; and it also included a text box with the words, “There’s no way.”

At the end of the clip, a dancing Kris Jenner appear, along with the text, “YOU JUST GOT KRISSED…SEND THIS TO YOUR FRIENDS TO #KRIS THEM!”

Welp. This is different. What do you think of Zenday’s fashion choice at the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards? (Getty Images)

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Future: Where Do They Stand?

Zendaya and Tom met in 2016 while filming Spider Man: Homecoming.

After they denied rumors that their friendship was anything romantic for years, the celebrities were spotted kissing in July 2021.

Still, neither Zendaya nor Holland talk much about the other in the press or on social media. Although the exceptions made are so sweet.

For example, Zendaya loves to wish her British boy a happy birthday via Instagram and Tom is known to show her the same affection time and again.

One things for sure: if these two have something to tell us, they’ll TELL us. So, don’t believe everything you watch on TikTok, huh?