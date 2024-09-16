Zendaya & Tom Holland Engaged? The Rumor Of ‘Wedding Planning,’ Explained

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Are Zendaya and Tom Holland engaged?

In recent months, Zendaya has quashed pregnancy rumors and faced odd yet understandable breakup rumors.

Between Dune Part 2 and Challengers, she’s been in the spotlight for most of 2024. Perhaps even more on people’s minds than she normally is. Which is saying a lot.

Since she and Tom Holland got together, fans have been hoping to hear news of them taking their romance to the next level.

Reports emphasize that the two have discussed taking the next step.

And then, there’s Zendaya addressing the news DIRECTLY!

Zendaya and Tom Holland are interviewed by Jessica Shaw for SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 10, 2021. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Zendaya and Tom Holland Engaged: The Rumor

For a pair of A-list actors who also happen to be one of the planet’s hottest couples, Tom Holland and Zendaya like to keep a lot of things private.

So, if they are engaged, they’re probably keeping things under the radar. But that hasn’t stopped reports popping up claiming they’re all systems go to get hitched!

According to an April 26 report from OK!, Zendaya and Tom Holland have discussed taking their longterm romance to the next level with an engagement.

“They’ve been dating for a long time, years in fact,” the inside source stated. Tom and Zendaya first became romantically linked in 2017. They only officially went public with their romance in 2021.

“And,” the insider added, the gorgeous longtime couple “moved in together not too long ago.”

According to the source: “They have a solid relationship, and Tom would like to make things official.”

Zendaya attends the premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ “Challengers” at Westwood Village Theater on April 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Have They Actually Started Wedding Planning?

A few months after that report came out, a second from Life & Style went so far as to share that the couple were actually planning a wedding!

“Tom and Zendaya are in a very positive place and they’ve been exclusive now for more than five years,” the source, who has known the couple for years, shared with the outlet.

“They are part of each other’s families at this point and marriage has been part of the conversation for a while.”

As the pair have “some time off before the next Spider-Man gears up,” the insider explained “he’s never going to have a clearer path to formally propose and much more importantly, to plan for his and Zendaya’s wedding.”

That all sounds well and good – but is it something that Zendaya even wants right now?

Tom Holland and Zendaya attendsthe Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ on December 13, 2021. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Zendaya & Her Career

Back in April, it sounded like the couple were in no real rush to make it down the aisle, especially considering their careers at the moment.

“They’re both so young,” the inside source reasoned to Ok!. “They have their whole lives ahead of them.”

The insider said of Zendaya: “and right now she’d rather focus on her career.” But, to be clear, it’s not a rejection.

“Zendaya isn’t saying no,” the source emphasized of the alleged engagement talk. “She’s saying let’s wait.”

That part still remains true, according to the more recent source. There are no plans for the couple to “elope,” and in fact, when the time does come, they want to have a very big celebration.

“Both of their families have been big cheerleaders for this relationship and neither of them want this to change.”

Zendaya attends BAFTA Hosts Los Angeles Special Screening Of “Challengers” at Crescent Theater on April 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Zendaya Addresses Engagement Rumors Head On

As you might’ve guessed, given how long these two have been together, this isn’t the first time rumors of their engagement have sprung up.

In 2023, Zendaya posted and then deleted a photo featuring a ring. The prominently displayed piece of jewelry had driven fans into a frenzy — but she clarified that, no, this was not a soft launch of engagement news.

“I can’t post anything, you guys,” Zendaya lamented in a follow-up video on her Instagram Story in September of 2023. “I posted it for my hat. Like not for the ring on my right hand, you guys, seriously.”

She then asked her fans: “You think that’s how I would drop the news? You think, like, what!”

In the fans’ defense – it’s how other stars are starting rumors too! (We’re looking at you, Selena Gomez!)

https://twitter.com/PopBase/status/1705244046929891800

In other words, Zendaya has no plans on ‘soft launching’ her engagement

If and when the talented Euphoria star and Tom Holland become engaged — which of course they do not actually have to do, ever — maybe they’ll put out an announcement. Or perhaps they’ll keep it private.

But it’s not really her brand, or Tom’s, to subtly drop hints and Easter eggs on social media to make fans guess and speculate.

Fans are doing that on their own.